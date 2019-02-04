WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/4/19

Charges Filed in Zion CVS Crash

Vander Tuuk 2-4-19

(Zion, IL) Charges have been filed against a woman accused of ramming into a police squad car, and through a CVS store. Police in Zion were called on Friday night about reports of a drunk driver. When they arrived on location at the CVS in the 45-hundred block of Sheridan Road, they found the driver Nina Allen, still behind the wheel of her vehicle. They asked her repeatedly to exit that vehicle, but instead she reportedly responded by ramming a police squad car as many as 10 times, then against the side of the CVS store 3 times, until she ended up inside. No one was hurt outside of Allen, who was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. She is now in custody facing charges of aggravated DUI, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault of a peace officer. Her bond was set at 1-million-dollars.

Train vs Pedestrian Highland Park

Vander Tuuk 2-4-19

(Highland Park, IL) A woman is dead after being struck by a Metra train in Highland Park. The incident took place on Friday night on the tracks near Lincoln Avenue. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says the victim was a 60-year-old female, and that her family has been notified…though her identity will not be made public. Dr. Cooper also said this case is currently being classified as a suicide, though that matter officially remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Metra Police.

Adult, Two Juveniles Arrested for Crashing Stolen Car

Vander Tuuk 2-4-19

(Beach Park, IL) Three arrests have been announced after a traffic crash in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials were notified on Friday morning about the crash near Wadsworth Road and Sheridan Road. When they arrived on scene, they saw the three occupants of the car fleeing the scene, and found a witness that had been attacked by two of the subjects. All three were eventually caught, and it was learned that the vehicle they fled from was stolen. 18-year-old Stephon Currie on Zion now faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal trespass to a vehicle. The other two subjects, a 16-year-old Waukegan male and 15-year-old Beach Park male also face various charges, and were sent to juvenile detention in Vernon Hills.