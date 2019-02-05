WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/5/19

Officer Involved Shooting Waukegan

Vander Tuuk 2-5-19

(Waukegan, IL) Illinois State Police are looking into a Waukegan officer involved shooting that left a man dead. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the 3500 block of Windhaven Drive. Police were called to the scene for an unknown problem, and an officer approached a vehicle he had spotted, that was occupied by two individuals. As the officer ordered the vehicle to stop, the driver disobeyed, and reportedly attempted to hit him. The officer then shot at the vehicle, hitting the 35-year-old driver, who crashed the car into a nearby pole. The gunshot victim later died at the hospital. His 18-year-old female passenger and the officer were also hospitalized as a precaution. The police official is said to be a 20-year veteran. The matter remains under investigation.

Death Investigation Warren Township

Vander Tuuk 2-5-19

(Gurnee, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced that they are investigating a death in the Warren Township area. On Saturday night just before 10 o’clock authorities were called to put out a vehicle fire on northbound Route 41. Gurnee firefighters extinguished the flames, but found a badly burned body inside. A preliminary investigation shows that vehicle belonged to a woman that was reported missing out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The body has not been identified at this point, and the investigation by the Sheriff’s Office continues…with assistance by the Lake County Coroner, Milwaukee Police and Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Waukegan Homicide Investigation

Vander Tuuk 2-5-19

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating after a stabbing left one person dead, and one person injured. Authorities were called to the 2200 block of Western Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday on reports of a large fight. While they were at the scene, officials were contacted by an area hospital, reporting that two people had come in with stab wounds, and one had died. The deceased individual is only being identified at this point as a 28-year-old Waukegan man…while the other injured subject is a 29-year-old Waukegan man. Police believe the pair were wounded as a result of the fight which was said to break out at a party. An autopsy on the dead victim is expected at some point today (Tuesday). So far, no arrests have been announced.

Vehicular Homicide Investigation

Vander Tuuk 2-5-19

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into the death of a man, believed to have been struck by a vehicle. The incident was called in just before midnight on Sunday from the 2900 block of Grand Avenue. The unidentified 38-year-old male was lying in the roadway when officials arrived, he was rushed to the hospital, but pronounced dead early on Monday morning. The investigation into the incident continues by Waukegan Police and the Department’s Major Traffic Crash Unit. An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for today (Tuesday).

Illinois Catholic Bishops oppose marijuana legalization

Associated Press 2-5-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ Roman Catholic bishops have taken a stand against legalizing recreational use of marijuana. The six bishops issued a statement Monday that they oppose legalization because they are “committed to the common good.” Illinois lawmakers are poised to push legislation to permit recreational cannabis use. The bishops say legalization will only add to the country’s crisis with illicit drugs and prescription opioids. They point to peer-reviewed research that indicates marijuana is addictive and studies that show addicts started with alcohol and marijuana. They also dispute advocates’ claims that legalization will eliminate the black market. Governor JB Pritzker believes taxes on cannabis sales could produce up to $1 billion a year.

FAA: Chicago’s O’Hare airport busiest in US in 2018

Associated Press 2-5-19

CHICAGO (AP) O’Hare Airport was the busiest airport in the U.S. in 2018, surpassing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the first time in four years. The Federal Aviation Administration released data on Monday showing that O’Hare had more than 903,000 arrivals and departures during 2018. Atlanta’s airport was second, with more than 895,000 arrivals and departures. Last year, O’Hare operations increased 4.2 percent, compared with a 1.8 percent increase in Atlanta. United Airlines is the largest carrier at O’Hare and has been adding more flights from its hub at the Chicago airport to smaller cities throughout the Midwest.