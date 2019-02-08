WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/8/19

Burned Body ID’ed As Missing Milwaukee Woman

(Gurnee, IL) A badly burned body found after a car fire near Gurnee, has been identified as a missing Milwaukee woman. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says Kathleen Ryan was identified through dental records. Her body was found Saturday night just before 10 o’clock after Gurnee officials put out a vehicle fire in the 36-thousand block of North Route 41. Ryan had been reported missing Saturday, after failing to show up for a meeting with her son in Illinois. Investigators say the fire didn’t appear to be caused by an accident, and that an investigation into the matter continues. An official cause of death has not yet been released.

Man Arrested for Selling Illegal Prescription Drugs to Undercover Officer

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced the arrest of a Waukegan man. Authorities say Homero Cadena was the subject of a three-month investigation, into the selling of illegal prescription drugs. Cadena reportedly made several sales out of his home to undercover officials during the investigation. The 32-year-old now faces four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He’s being held in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond, and is due back in court at the end of the month.

Pritzker hails Senate’s OK of minimum-wage hike

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed the state Senate’s approval of an increase in the minimum wage to $15. The Democrat told reporters Thursday that he’s “now delivering” on his campaign promise for a $15-an-hour minimum. The pronouncement came an hour after the Senate OK’d 39-18 a six-year phased-in increase proposed by Democratic Leader Kimberly Lightford. Pritzker told Democrats who control the General Assembly he wants to sign an increase into law before he proposes his first annual budget on Feb. 20. The House has yet to vote. Republicans and many business interests oppose the measure. They say the increased costs not only to the private sector but taxpayer-financed institutions will be prohibitive.

Pritzker tabs Air Force officer as Illinois adjutant general

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has named an Air Force officer to lead the Illinois National Guard. The Democratic governor announced that Illinois Air National Guard Col. Richard R. Neely of Springfield will be the state’s 40th adjutant general. Neely will be promoted to brigadier general soon after assuming leadership duties Feb. 15. The military veteran replaces Maj. Gen. Richard Hayes, who took the position in 2015. He is retiring after more than 33 years of service.