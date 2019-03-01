WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/1/19

Injured Dog Leads to False Report Arrest

Vander Tuuk 3-1-19

(Round Lake Park, IL) A call about an injured dog, left a Round Lake Park woman with both animal cruelty and filing a false report charges. Police say Juana Navarrete contrived a story about finding a dog injured on her property. That animal was taken away by animal control and had to be euthanized. It was later determined that the K9 belonged to Navarrete, and that she made up her story because she claimed she couldn’t afford to take it to a veterinarian. The 30-year-old’s charges are both misdemeanors, and she was released on a signature bond.

Visitors to Midway Airport last week faced measles exposure

Associated Press 3-1-19

CHICAGO (AP) Travelers passing through Chicago’s Midway Airport last week may have been exposed to measles. The Illinois Department of Public Health says an unvaccinated Illinois resident passed through Midway on Feb. 22. Department officials announced Thursday people in the airport between 9 p.m. and midnight may have been exposed. The infected person later sought treatment at a hospital. Public health officials say measles is spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes and can also spread through contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person. Those infected by measles may not develop symptoms for weeks. Symptoms include a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red and watery eyes.

Amtrak restored, easing Metra commuting fears (Lake County Focus)

Associated Press 3-1-19

CHICAGO (AP) Switch and signal problems that caused delays to thousands of Chicago commuters have been resolved. Amtrak officials say commuters using the Metra rail system that operates through Union Station should see normal train operations Friday. Amtrak passengers also should trains operate on a normal schedule. Tens of thousands of commuters either faced delays or had to find alternative transportation during the Thursday evening commute because of Amtrak’s signal problems. As a result, every rail line operating out of Union Station was affected…including the Milwaukee District North Line and the North Central Line, which both serve Lake County.