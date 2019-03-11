WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/11/19

Double Shooting Ingleside Charges

Vander Tuuk 3-11-19

(Waukegan, IL) A man being held in the Cook County Jail, is now facing accusations from an incident in Ingleside. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Jerome Freeman is facing charges of home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Freeman is accused of being the trigger man during an early February shooting in Ingleside that left two people injured. A second suspect is still being sought in that case. Freeman, a Lake Villa Township resident, is being held in Cook County on unrelated charges, and will be transferred to Lake County at the conclusion of his case there. He’s being held without bond.

Charges Filed in July Fatal Accident

Vander Tuuk 3-11-19

(Waukegan, IL) A juvenile from Round Lake Beach has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal accident that took place last summer. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the 17-year-old was charged over the weekend with improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed. The accusations stem from a late July 2018 crash in Warren Township that killed 70-year-old Katherine Lewis of Grayslake. The unnamed juvenile is expected to be in court in early April.

Vernon Hills Search Warrant

Vander Tuuk 3-11-19

(Vernon Hills, IL) A Vernon Hills man is in the Lake County Jail after a search warrant was served on his residence. Police say Simon Sehter was taken into custody Saturday on several drug related offenses. Authorities also seized 10 dogs from the residence in the 1000 block of Pine Grove Court, but are still investigating, and no charges have been filed in relation to that part of the search warrant. Sehter is currently facing charges that include manufacture/delivery of cannabis, and possession of a controlled substance. The 20-year-old is being held on a 100-thousand-dollar bond.

Illinois sheriff warns of phone scam

Associated Press 3-11-19

CHICAGO (AP) The Cook County Sheriff is warning residents across Illinois about a sophisticated phone scam. In a news release, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says residents are reporting that they are receiving an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be a representative of Apple Inc. warning them that their device or iCloud account has been compromised. The caller then asks for personal information such as passwords or usernames. The calls that come in appear legitimate because the residents’ caller ID shows the calls are coming from Apple Customer Service or Apple Inc. But Dart says that Apple — which is aware of the scam — says that its service representatives never ask customers for such personal information over the phone.