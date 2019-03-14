WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/14/19

Lakemoor FOID Faker

Vander Tuuk 3-14-19

(Lakemoor, IL) A Lakemoor man is in trouble with the law, for allegedly falsifying personal information to receive an Illinois firearms card. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Grayson Ludovicus legally had his name changed from Daniel Borke in 2015. Then under his new identity he applied for a FOID card, and erroneously claimed that he was not a previously convicted felon. Authorities went to the 42-year-old’s home on Tuesday, but his wife, Kristen claimed he wasn’t home. Officials eventually forced their way into the home arresting both husband and wife…and securing 5 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition, that they claim were unsecured by a children’s play area. 10 other firearms said to have been purchased by Ludovicus were located at an Ingleside home. He is now facing various weapons charges, as his wife is charged with attempting to conceal his whereabouts. Grayson is being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond, Kristen’s bond is currently unknown.

Mourners pack school gym to remember slain Illinois deputy

Associated Press 3-14-19

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) Hundreds of mourners gathered Wednesday to remember a sheriff’s deputy from neighboring McHenry County who was shot and killed while trying to serve an arrest warrant at a hotel. The main gym at Woodstock North High School was filled for the funeral for McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner. More people were in an overflow area. Keltner was part of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force that was trying to serve a warrant on a man for burglary and parole violation charges last Thursday, when he was shot and killed. The suspect was arrested hours later after fleeing the scene.

Tobacco 21 bill heads to Illinois Senate after passing House

Associated Press 3-14-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Legislation is moving forward in the Illinois Legislature that would raise the age to buy tobacco products to 21. The measure passed the Illinois House on Tuesday on an 82-31 vote. It now goes to the state Senate. The bill includes tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and alternative nicotine products. More than 30 Illinois communities have already enacted Tobacco 21 ordinances, including a few in Lake County. State Rep. Camille Lilly said she is sponsoring the legislation because 95 percent of people who smoke started before the age of 21.