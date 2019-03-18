WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/18/19

Man Found Guilty in Fatal NC Shooting

Vander Tuuk 3-18-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Jury deliberated for a short time, before finding a Waukegan man guilty in a North Chicago murder. Andre Jones was accused of shooting and killing of Melvin DeVost II, after an argument at a bar in March of 2018. Defense attorneys claimed that Jones’ acquaintance Zachery Story was the shooter, and the only one who had argued with DeVost before the fatal incident…but prosecutors say forensic and ballistic evidence showed that Jones was the only one who could have done the shooting. The 35-year-old now faces major prison time. His sentencing has been set for May 22nd.

Crash Kills Teen in Wauconda

Vander Tuuk 3-18-19

(Wauconda, IL) A McHenry County teen died, and four others were injured in a two vehicle crash in Wauconda. The incident happened on Friday night along Route 12 near Case Road, when a vehicle being driven by an 18-year-old crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of that second vehicle, identified as 16-year-old Danielle Thomas, died as a result of the crash. Two 14-year-old’s, a 15-year-old, and the18-year-old driver of the offending vehicle had to be hospitalized. Wauconda Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and that charges could be filed.

Students gather at SIU to suggest Illinois government fixes

Associated Press 3-18-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University is turning to students to envision the future and reshape Illinois. College students from across the state will converge at SIU at the end of March for the “Renewing Illinois Summit.” Illinois government is tens of billions of dollars in debt and is mired in a reputation for political corruption. The summit will focus on the budget, the future of higher education and the condition of politics. Institute director John Shaw and colleagues recruited students from seven universities and colleges will attend the summit. They will analyze state budgets, debate priorities and compile a final report. Guiding them will be experts from politics, government and academia.

More Illinois high school grads enrolling out of state

Associated Press 3-18-19

CHICAGO (AP) New state data shows Illinois high school graduates have increasingly enrolled in out-of-state colleges and universities in recent years. The Illinois Board of Higher Education figures reveal the exodus continues. More than 48 percent of public high school graduates who enrolled in four-year universities in 2017 decided to attend schools that aren’t in Illinois. That figure has climbed from about 46 percent in 2016 and 45 percent in 2015. The data show two-thirds of Illinois students choosing four-year colleges end up elsewhere in the Midwest. States such as California, Georgia and Mississippi also have gained a foothold in recruiting Illinois students. The state board’s interim director, Nyle Robinson, says the outmigration trend means Illinois is likely losing students to other states for good.