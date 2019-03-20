WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/20/19

Vernon Hills Search Warrant Update

Vander Tuuk 3-20-19

(Vernon Hills, IL) A search warrant in Vernon Hills that led to the arrest of one man, has now led to the arrest of another. 20-year-old Simon Sehter was taken into custody on March 9th for drug related charges after the warrant was served in the 1-thousand-block of Pine Grove Court. Authorities at the time also seized 10 dogs from the home, and performed a further investigation, which led to the arrest of Antony Sehter on charges of violating animal owner duties, as well as a vehicle title violation. Vernon Hills Police say the 18-year-old has posted bond, and is due in court in April.

Grayslake woman pleads guilty to sneaking aboard international flight

Associated Press 3-20-19

CHICAGO (AP) A Grayslake woman who’s been dubbed a serial stowaway has been sentenced to 18 months of probation. Marilyn Hartman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sneaking past O’Hare airport security, and boarding a plane to London without a ticket. As part of her plea deal, Hartman can’t go to O’Hare or Midway airports without a ticket. The 67-year-old was free on bond in January 2018 after sneaking on the London flight when she was again found wandering at O’Hare. She was also found unfit for trial at one point during criminal proceedings, and spent some time at a state mental institution.

Fire Death Investigation ID

Vander Tuuk 3-20-19

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed in a Round Lake Park fire has been identified. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says Gregory Gauvain was killed after being trapped inside of a burning home back on March 15th. Another person was able to escape the home, and a neighbor who tried to rescue Gauvain was also injured. The 68-year-old victim’s cause of death has been listed as fire related, with toxicology still pending. The cause of the fire has yet to be released, and the incident is still considered under investigation.