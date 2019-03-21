WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/21/19

Warrant Arrest 1

Vander Tuuk 3-21-19

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have located a man wanted on outstanding warrants. Andrew Wikoff of Waukegan was wanted for failure to appear on a 2015 drug induced homicide charge. The 38-year-old had also allegedly cut off a required ankle monitor in February, leading to another warrant. Wikoff was located on March 19th at a home in Beach Park and taken into custody. He’s being held on a 750-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court in early April.

Warrant Arrest 2

Vander Tuuk 3-21-19

(Waukegan, IL) A registered sex offender has been arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s officials. Daniel Pemrick was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to update his address after moving out of his registered Gurnee-area residence. Pemrick was located on March 19th at an Ingleside home, which had a 9-year-old resident. That detail earned the 63-year-old an additional charge. He’s currently in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond, and due in court in early April.

Great Lakes Sailor Facing Federal Charges

Vander Tuuk 3-21-19

(Chicago, IL) A sailor from the Great Lakes Naval Base is facing federal charges, after allegedly exchanging lewd messages with an underage girl. Federal records show that Ethan Knez was taken into custody at the North Chicago base on Tuesday, and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. Knez allegedly used a chat app to get a 13-year-old Michigan girl to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos. Officials say the 21-year-old also admitted to allegedly committing similar offenses with at least 15 other underage victims. Knez is due in a Chicago courtroom on Friday.

Teacher’s Strike Avoided in Zion

Vander Tuuk 3-21-19

(Zion, IL) After working without a contract for nearly 2-years, a new contract has been worked out between teachers and Zion Elementary District 6. The new 5-year-deal has already been approved by the teacher’s union, and is said to include raises not only for instructors, but support staff as well. The contract is also retroactive to July of 2017, the last time District 6 had a contract in place.

Church list of accused Illinois clergy incomplete

Associated Press 3-21-19

CHICAGO (AP) Advocates for clergy abuse victims say their list of 395 priests or lay people in Illinois who have been publicly accused of sexually abusing children is far more extensive than the roughly 200 names already released by the state’s six dioceses. Attorneys Jeff Anderson and Marc Pearlman say the disparity shows church leaders continue to conceal the scope of the clergy abuse crisis. Dioceses throughout the state say they have taken major steps to address clergy abuse, including publishing the names of all credibly accused members of the clergy and reporting every allegation they receive to police. Many of the names released on the Chicago diocese had links to Lake County at one point during their tenures.