WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/22/19

Missing Juvenile Found, Man Arrested

Vander Tuuk 3-22-19

(Waukegan, IL) A missing Warren Township teenager has been found, and the man that was with her has been arrested. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Wednesday morning. An investigation took place, and the juvenilel was found at a motel in Fremont Township near Libertyville. The man she was with, identified as Vincent Dunson Jr. was arrested. The 22-year-old has now been charged with 3 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and one count of traveling to meet a minor. Bond was set at 200-thousand-dollars.

Zion Ares Soldier Missing Over a Week

Vander Tuuk 3-22-19

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion and across Lake County are asking residents to be on the lookout, as they continue to look for a soldier missing since March 15th. The family of Cory Rhineheart, an army veteran, say he left for work on that morning, never showed up, and hasn’t been seen since. There has been no cell phone activity, nor bank activity. Rhineheart is a 28-year-old black male, about 5’11”, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact police.

Sauer Phone Motion Denied…For Now

Vander Tuuk 3-22-19

(Waukegan, IL) A former State Representative with Lake County ties has been dealt a blow in court. Nick Sauer is accused of posting nude photos of two women on social media without their consent. In court Thursday, Sauer’s lawyers were denied a motion to preserve the phone of one of the alleged victims. The judge said they could file another motion in writing, but also said that the phone’s owner should have a say, since it’s her private device. The 36-year-old former state rep has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. He has denied the accusations.

Illinois unemployment 4.3 percent, unchanged since November

Associated Press 3-22-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The unemployment rate in Illinois was 4.3 percent in February. Illinois Department of Employment Security officials announced that the rate has remained unchanged since November. Average payroll growth from December to February was 7,200 jobs. The largest gains were in trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. The state’s unemployment rate was 0.5 of a percentage point higher than the national rate of 3.8 percent reported for February.