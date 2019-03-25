WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/25/19

Zion Area Man Still Missing, Major Crimes Task Force Called In

Vander Tuuk 3-22-19

(Zion, IL) The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force has been called in to assist Zion Police in seeking an Army veteran missing for over a week. The family of Cory Rhineheart says he left for work at a Gurnee nursing home on March 15th and hasn’t been seen since. The Major Crimes Task Force being called in raises questions, but no further details have been released. Rhineheart is a 28-year-old black male, about 5’11”, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact authorities.

Judge rules Deerfield can’t ban assault weapons

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 3-25-19

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) A Lake County judge has ruled that Deerfield can’t enact a ban on assault weapons. Judge Luis Berrones issued a permanent injunction blocking the village from enforcing the April 2018 ordinance . The Deerfield board had imposed the ban on weapons such as the AR-15, which allowed fines of up to $1,000 a day. Gun-rights groups filed lawsuits against the ban, arguing the Village violated a state law that prohibits municipalities from enacting such bans. Officials say they are reviewing the ruling and exploring options including an Illinois Appellate Court appeal.

Stormy Daniels makes 2-minute stand against Illinois tax

Associated Press 3-25-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Adult film star Stormy Daniels has protested the Illinois surcharge on live adult entertainment centers. The actress famous for her alleged affair with Donald Trump. read a two-minute statement before she was whisked off to a local strip club to sign copies of her book. The six-year-old surcharge is nicknamed the “pole tax,” and taxes strip clubs that serve alcohol $3 per patron or a share of the club’s gross receipts to fund battered women’s shelters. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, spoke beneath the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the state Capitol. She says the tax unfairly ties nude dancing to violence against women and that it “takes money out of the g-strings of hardworking young dancers.”

Bill would make Illinois medical marijuana program permanent

Associated Press 3-25-19

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois could permanently legalize medical marijuana under a new proposal that would also expand the state’s pilot program to include more conditions for which the drug could be prescribed. State Rep. Bob Morgan is sponsoring the bill, claiming that Illinois’ pilot program has safely helped people struggling with conditions such as cancer and AIDS. Illinois lawmakers approved the pilot program in 2013, and it was later expanded through mid-2020. Morgan’s bill would add additional conditions, including autism, migraines, osteoarthritis and chronic pain. The program currently includes about 58,000 patients.