WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/26/19

Island Lake Armed Robbery

Vander Tuuk 3-26-19

(Island Lake, IL) Police in Island Lake are looking for two men that robbed a gas station over the weekend. Authorities say the incident took place on Sunday night in the 5-hundred block of Newport Court. The two suspects, one with a gun, demanded cash, after pretending to purchase a soda. Officials say this style of robbery seems to fit a recent pattern around the area. No one was injured in the Sunday heist, and the amount of cash taken was not disclosed.

Murder Convict Seeks New Appeal

Vander Tuuk 3-26-19

(Waukegan, IL) A woman serving a life sentence for the Deerfield murder of a woman and her unborn child, is seeking a new trial. Marni Yang was convicted in 2011, for the 2007 killing of Rhoni Reuter. Reuter was pregnant at the time of the murder, with the baby of former Chicago Bears standout Shaun Gayle. Gayle and Yang were said to have a sexual relationship when killing took place. Evidence at trial included Yang buying books about making silencers then purchasing the items in the books…as well as a wiretapped conversation of her discussing the murder. But the 51-year-old’s defense says he believes he has evidence that proves his client’s innocence. He is looking to file for a new trial by the summer.

With 14 troopers hit, Pritzker urges highway caution

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 3-26-19

SPRINGFRIELD, Ill. (AP) Fourteen Illinois State Police officers or their vehicles have been struck in roadside crashes this year. That’s double last year’s total of eight. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois State Police on Monday urged motorists to observe the “Mover Over Law ” when approaching vehicles on the side of the road. The law requires motorists approaching vehicles along the roadside to slow down and change lanes to provide more space. It’s also known as Scott’s Law. The 14 incidents include the January death of 34-year-old Christopher Lambert of Highland Park. A Kenosha County man has been charged in that case.

State Police to launch online rape evidence tracking tool

Associated Press 3-26-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Survivors of sexual assault in Illinois will soon be able to monitor online the progress of DNA evidence related to their case. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly has announced that the Division of Forensic Services will implement an online sexual assault tracking system by year’s end. The system will let survivors track their rape kits as they move through the DNA testing process from the hospital, to the forensic lab and ending at the state’s attorney’s office. Each case will be assigned a unique number and password to ensure privacy.