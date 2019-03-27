WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/27/19

Waukegan Murder

Vander Tuuk 3-27-19

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into the death of a woman at a motel. The body of Danette Amos-Williams was found late Saturday morning by motel staff in the 3-thousand-block of Belvidere Road. An autopsy on Monday showed that the 46-year-old Waukegan woman had been strangled to death. No one has been arrested yet, but police believe the woman knew her attacker. The investigation is considered ongoing.

Antioch Armed Robbery Arrests

Vander Tuuk 3-27-19

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch have made a pair of arrests, after an armed robbery and burglary. The first incident took place at a Taco Bell restaurant on March 17th, when a woman went behind the counter and took money from the register. On March 22nd, the same woman delivered a note to an employee at a Culvers location, demanding money. She had also displayed a weapon that turned out to be a pellet gun. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Delores Hillary of Lake Geneva, has since been charged with burglary, as well as armed and aggravated robbery. Her alleged co-conspirator in the Culvers incident, 32-year-old Joseph Shaffer of Lake Villa, has been charged with being an accomplice to aggravated robbery. Both subjects are being held at the Lake County Jail.

Final Search Made for Teen Missing in Lake Michigan

Vander Tuuk 3-27-19

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan rescue officials say they have made their final search for a teen missing in Lake Michigan. The Grayslake North High School student jumped into the lake back in January, after trying to help a friend that had slipped and fallen in the water. The search for the still officially unidentified 16-year-old was hampered by weather, and Tuesday was the first time in a long time that rescue dives could get in the water. After Tuesday’s search came up empty, Waukegan fire officials said no more would be performed.

Bill seeks to increase Illinois’ gas tax to fund road repair

Associated Press 3-27-19

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois lawmakers are considering a proposal that would raise the state’s gas tax by 19 cents a gallon to pay for transportation infrastructure repairs. State Sen. Martin Sandoval introduced the measure last week, which could raise an additional $2 billion in revenue annually and would be the state’s first gas tax increase since 1990. The bill also proposes raising fees for driver’s licenses and vehicle registration. Transportation advocates say a sustainable funding source is needed to improve deteriorating bridges and purchase new trains. The Illinois Policy Institute says the state’s existing gas tax is already high, and says officials should focus on eliminating waste and corruption, instead of continuing to increase the burden on taxpayers.

Dismissal of Smollett case brings backlash, more questions

Associated Press 3-27-19

CHICAGO (AP) Prosecutors still insist Jussie Smollett faked a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in the hopes that the attention would advance his acting career. The “Empire” star still says he was assaulted by two men late at night in downtown Chicago. But with little explanation, authorities on Tuesday abruptly dropped all charges against Smollett, saying they are choosing to focus more on violent criminals, something they claim Smollett is not. In return, prosecutor say, the actor agreed to let the city keep his $10,000 in bail. The dismissal drew a backlash from the Chicago mayor and police chief, and raised the question of why Smollett was not forced to admit any wrongdoing. Those details are likely to remain unknown as the judge in the case has sealed everything.