WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/28/19

Antioch Area Burglary

Vander Tuuk 3-28-19

(Antioch, IL) An Antioch Township man is in the Lake County Jail, after he allegedly tried to burglarize an area restaurant. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say Zachary Morrison broke a window at an establishment in the 26-thousand block of West Heart O Lakes Boulevard on Tuesday night. Deputies arrived on the scene to find the 27-year-old, who was captured after a short foot chase. Morrison is now facing charges of attempted burglary, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest. Bond has been set at 50-thousand-dollars.

Waukegan Man Arrested in Evanston Drug Bust

Vander Tuuk 3-28-19

(Evanston, IL) A routine traffic stop in Evanston has led to the arrest of a Waukegan man. Police say they pulled over Fredo Demaret after he reportedly ran two stop signs back on March 23rd. An officer then detected the odor or cannabis, and noticed some paraphernalia in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the car turned up 32 pounds of edible marijuana gummy bears, as well as 800 dollars cash. Demaret now faces felony charges of possession and intent to deliver. His bond amount is unknown.

Illinois man indicted on state charges in deputy’s killing

Associated Press 3-28-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) A man already facing federal murder charges in the killing a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy now faces state charges, as well. A Winnebago County grand jury indicted 39-year-old Floyd Brown on 75 counts, including 60 counts of first-degree murder. Brown has already pleaded not guilty to the federal first-degree murder and weapons charges in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Deputy Jacob Keltner on March 7. Keltner was a member of a U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force trying to serve Brown an arrest warrant at a Rockford hotel when he was shot and killed.

Pritzker orders Illinois DCFS review, nominates new director

Associated Press 3-28-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered an independent review of the state’s child welfare agency and nominated a new director. Pritzker has asked the University of Chicago’s Chapin Hall policy research center to conduct a comprehensive review of how the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services’ Intact Family Services Unit functions. The governor says he’s also asked for recommendations in the next weeks. The order comes after several children have died who were under the agency’s care. Pritzker also announced his nomination of Marc Smith to head DCFS. Smith is currently an executive vice president at one of the state’s largest service providers to those in crisis.