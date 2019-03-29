WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/29/19

Lake Villa Man Charged in Assault Case

(Lake Forest, IL) A Lake Villa man is facing charges, after he allegedly assault an underage girl in Lake Forest. Authorities say Shawheen Sariri was investigated after they were contacted by Illinois DCFS officials about the alleged abuse. The 23-year-old was taken into custody on March 20th, and has since been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and abuse. Sariri is currently free on bond, and future court dates are currently unknown.

Case of measles confirmed in northern Chicago suburbs, Lake County

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) Public health officials have confirmed a case of measles here in the northern suburbs and say others may have been exposed, including people in Lake County. The Cook County Department of Public Health says the diagnosed person has a recent travel history to another country that has ongoing measles transmissions. The case was confirmed Tuesday and the person is no longer infectious. However, officials say the person may have exposed others before realizing he or she was sick…that infected person was said to visit one area in Lake County in particular, that being Deerfield, several times between March 17th and the 21st.

Chicago is seeking $130K from Smollett

CHICAGO (AP) A Chicago official says the city is seeking $130,000 from actor Jussie Smollett to cover the costs of the investigation into his reported beating, which police say was staged. Bill McCaffrey, a spokesman for the city government’s legal department, confirmed the amount Thursday, hours after Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Chicago would try to recoup the money it spent on the investigation. Cook County prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all of the charges against Smollett, who was accused of lying to police about being the victim of a homophobic and racist attack in downtown Chicago on Jan. 29. Emanuel and the police department blasted the decision, saying they stand by their belief that Smollett hired two friends to help him stage the attack because he was unhappy about his salary and wanted publicity. Smollett has maintained throughout that he is innocent.

Illinois issuing driver’s licenses complying with US law

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois’ secretary of state is issuing driver’s licenses and state identification cards in compliance with federal mandates aimed at making such cards more secure. Although the office in January began issuing cards that comply with the federal Real ID Act, the cards will finally be available at all 138 driver services facilities statewide on Monday. Secretary of State Jesse White says those who opt for the compliant card must apply in person and provide documents proving their identity, Social Security number and written signature, and two documents showing proof of Illinois residency. The new cards will be marked with a gold star in the top right corner and will cost $30, the same as current cards.