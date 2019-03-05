WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/5/19

Wanted Ingleside Man Captured

Vander Tuuk 3-5-19

(Waukegan, IL) An Ingleside man wanted on outstanding warrants has been captured. Barry Deacon was wanted on a pair of warrants issued earlier this year, for an incident that allegedly took place in November of last year. On Saturday, a tipster called the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, claiming they had located Deacon at his Ingleside address, from which he had previously fled. The 34-year-old was taken into custody without incident, and is now facing charges of failure of a sexual offender to report change of address, as well as criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Bond has been set at 750-thousand-dollars.

Suicidal Man Talked Down By CIT

Vander Tuuk 3-5-19

(Lake Villa, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were able to defuse a situation involving a suicidal individual. Authorities were called in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday to a home in Lake Villa Township on reports of a suicidal male. The 46-year-old subject was in a bedroom closet threatening himself with a knife. Members of the Crisis Intervention Team were able to talk to the man, and after about a half hour, he dropped the knife and exited the closet. He was taken to an area hospital for a mental evaluation.

Massive Fire Destroys Waukegan Stores, Apartments

Vander Tuuk 3-5-19

(Waukegan, IL) A major fire in Waukegan left four stores and six apartments completely destroyed. The blaze broke out early Monday morning in the area of Grand and Jackson. Sub-zero temperature led to some complications, and the blaze took most of the morning to put out. No one from the businesses or apartments were injured. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, and fire officials say it may take days to release a damage estimate.

Sheriff Idleburg Announces New Procedures on Revoked FOID Cards

Vander Tuuk 3-5-19

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff has announced new procedures when it comes to people with revoked firearms cards. Sheriff John Idleburg says upon receiving notification from state police about a revoked FOID or concealed carry permit, a detective will be assigned to make sure the physical card, and firearm are no longer in possession of the individual in question. Those same detectives will also be reviewing revoked permits going back to 2016. The decision come on the heels of a mass shooting last month in Aurora where a man with a revoked FOID card shot and killed several people after being fired from his job.

Illinois bill defines consent for sex education classes

Associated Press 3-5-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois lawmaker has proposed legislation that aims to provide a more comprehensive definition of consent for sex education classes in the state. The bill defines consent as “a freely given agreement to sexual activity.” The bill directs schools to use the definition when discussing consent, since current state law doesn’t offer a specific one. The bill also states that the way a person is dressed doesn’t imply consent, that consent for a past sexual activity doesn’t apply to future activities and that consent can be withdrawn at any time. Democratic State Rep. Ann Williams says she’s sponsoring the measure because she saw a lack of discussion regarding consent as officials looked to address sexual assault. Sexual violence prevention advocates say the more detailed definition will help students better understand boundaries.