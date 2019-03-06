WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/6/19

Gliniewicz Gag Order Extended

Vander Tuuk 3-6-19

(Waukegan, IL) A legal gag order has been extended in the case of Melodie Gliniewicz. A Lake County judge made the decision on Tuesday, extending the gag order until a criminal trial has finished. The reasoning is to keep case detail away from the media, but it would also likely keep Gliniewicz from accessing her husband’s police pension. The 53-year-old is facing several charges, alleging she helped her husband, former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, embezzle money from the Fox Lake Youth Explorers program. The officer committed suicide in 2015, staging his death to look like it took place in the line of duty. Trial for his widow is currently set for July.

Grayslake Fire Sends One to Hospital

Vander Tuuk 3-6-19

(Grayslake, IL) A fire in the Grayslake area sent one person to the hospital. The blaze broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home along Whispering Oaks Lane. Fire officials say it appears the flames started at the rear of the home, but then spread to the second floor. A woman at the residence had to be rushed to the hospital, but she is expected to be OK. There were no other injuries. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation, and the home is considered uninhabitable.

Illinois to offer students new, shorter standardized test

Associated Press 3-6-19

CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois Board of Education says it is switching to a new standardized test this month for third through eighth graders across the state. Students will be given the Illinois Assessment of Readiness, or IAR, instead of the widely criticized PARCC test. Board of Education spokeswoman Jackie Matthews says the IAR is about a third shorter than PARCC. Matthews says more sweeping changes are coming, including quicker results and more locally created questions. The PARCC exam, or Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, launched in 2015 and was met with criticism from school administrators and parents. They said it was too long and too difficult. Many administrators say they’re glad to hear about the testing changes but are remaining guarded as they await them.

Illinois website offers help for gambling addictions

Associated Press 3-6-19

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois is launching a new state website aimed at helping people affected by gambling addictions. The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the website WeKnowtheFeeling.org on Monday. The new website comes as gambling is expanding across the nation. Here in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is looking to expanded sports betting to help close a multibillion-dollar state budget hole. Illinois already operates a hotline for people with gambling problems. Deputy Governor Sol Flores says Illinois’ 24-hour hotline, 1-800-GAMBLER, receives thousands of calls each month, and he hopes the website gets utilized the same way.