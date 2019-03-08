WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/8/19

Lake Forest Asst. Athletic Director Charged with Theft

(Lake Forest, IL) An Assistant Athletic Director at the Lake Forest High School has resigned his position, after being charged last month with stealing over 22-hundred-dollars. Police say Christopher Morehead took the money from the school’s intramural sports fund. Morehead, a Vernon Hills resident, currently faces a charge of theft, and is free on a 20-thousand-dollar bond. The 56-year-old had been on administrative leave from the High School before his resignation…the school says he has returned all of the money.

Man charged with murder in deputy’s shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) A man suspected of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy from neighboring McHenry County has been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors in Winnebago County say Floyd Brown shot and killed McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner on Thursday (March 7), as he assisted in serving a warrant on the suspect near Rockford. Authorities say Brown was taken into custody hours after his car crashed Thursday afternoon along a central Illinois interstate. The 35-year-old Keltner was a 13-year police veteran.

Business leader skeptical of Pritzker tax plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A leading Illinois business advocate says Gov. J.B. Pritzker has it “backward” in trying to solve the state’s fiscal crisis with a graduated income tax plan. Todd Maisch is president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. He says Pritzker’s plan to raise $3.4 billion in new revenue from a progressive tax structure will drive out businesses, and their largest earners. Pritzker campaigned on ridding the state of its flat-rate structure and on Thursday proposed rates ranging from 4.75 percent to 7.95 percent, depending on income. Maisch says the governor and state lawmakers should get spending under control first, then help the economy grow, then turn to revenue. He says the budget Pritzker proposed last month has unnecessary spending and that businesses are reeling from the news of a phased-in $15 minimum wage Pritzker signed last month.