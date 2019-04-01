WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/1/19

Illinois State Police trooper killed in Libertyville area crash

Associated Press 4-1-19

GREEN OAKS, Ill. (AP) The Illinois State Police say a trooper was killed while on-duty when a wrong-way vehicle struck his squad car on I-94 in Lake County. Trooper Gerald Ellis, who lived in Antioch, was hit head on around 3:25 on Saturday morning by a wrong way driver near Green Oaks…the 36-year-old was pronounced dead less than an hour later. Ellis was an 11-year state police veteran, and was the second trooper in a week, and 3rd this year to die in the line of duty. The driver of the offending vehicle was also killed, and has not been identified. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Man Dies After Inmate Choking Incident

Vander Tuuk 4-1-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Jail inmate could face upgraded charges, after another inmate he’s accused of choking, died. Sheriff’s officials say Timothy Adams choked Jeffrey Weiss on March 9th after an alleged verbal altercation at the jail. Weiss was hospitalized with stroke-like symptoms, but died on March 29th in a Cook County hospital. A Cook County medical examiner will perform an autopsy on the 60-year-old, and if it’s determined that the assault led to the death, Adams could face upgraded charges. The 36-year-old was in the Lake County Jail on vehicular hijacking and drug charges, and had aggravated battery added for the March 9th incident.

Zion Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Vander Tuuk 4-1-19

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a Zion man over the weekend. Robert Windom III was taken into custody on Friday, after a search warrant was served on his residence in the 29-hundred block of Ezra Avenue. Inside, investigators say they found significant amounts of cannabis, heroin and cocaine, as well as a firearm. The 37-year-old now faces six felony counts of possession of drugs, as well as possession of a weapon by a felon. Windom’s bond has been set at 250-thousand-dollars.

Waukegan Woman Arrested for Alleged Child Abduction

Vander Tuuk 4-1-19

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have announced the arrest of a woman that was accused of abducting her own daughter. Jaela Gaines was ordered to relinquish custody of her daughter to DCFS back in December of 2018, but refused to do so. Waukegan Police issued a child abduction warrant for Gaines, then asked for assistance in February from the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team. On March 28th, the 25-year-old was discovered in a Waukegan motel, and was apprehended after authorities forced their way into the room. The 6-month-old child was turned over to DCFS, and Gaines was charged with child abduction. Bond was set at 200-thousand-dollars.

Illinois risks losing $18 million over food stamp processing

Associated Press 4-1-19

CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Illinois could lose more than $18 million in funding if it doesn’t speed up processing times on food stamp applications within the next month. The USDA, which administers the food stamp program, sent the Illinois Department of Human Services a letter saying that they have until April 21 to significantly improve timeliness or develop an effective strategy to make it happen. The agency has promised to fix the problems, which officials say occurred under a previous administration. USDA records show that Illinois is among the 10 states with the worst timeliness rates.