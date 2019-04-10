WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/10/19

Libertyville Man Serious Injured in Bridge Jump

Vander Tuuk 4-10-19

(Libertyville, IL) A Libertyville man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a car, then off an overpass near Lake Bluff. The incident took place on Monday evening on Route 137, just east of I-94. The 28-year-old was said to be behind the wheel of a car, when he got out, and leapt from the overpass, and onto railroad tracks below…a fall of about 30-feet. A passenger in the vehicle said the male subject was in mental distress when the incident occurred. The man was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville for both physical and mental treatment.

Warrant Arrest

Vander Tuuk 4-10-19

(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted on outstanding warrants, and featured as one of the Lake County Sheriff’s ‘Wanted Wednesday” offenders…has been captured. Officials say Fabian Ponce was wanted for failure to appear on unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstruction charges. The 25-year-old was arrested on Sunday in Round Lake Beach. He is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond.

Pritzker unveils legislation to create graduated income tax

Associated Press 4-10-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker is trumpeting legislation introduced in the Illinois General Assembly to create a graduated income tax structure. Fellow Democrats surrounded the governor Tuesday as he announced the bill that would amend the state constitution. Pritzker wants to replace the state’s 4.95 percent flat tax with a plan that requires the wealthy to pay more. He says it will mean the same tax bill or a lower one for 97 percent of taxpayers and produce $3.4 billion extra annually. House Republicans immediately derided the announcement. They say Democrats can’t be trusted to keep tax rates steady and that the state’s massive deficits should be tamed by job growth. Three-fifths majorities in both House and Senate would have to approve the amendment before the question is put to voters.

Innocence Project founder seeks ‘conviction integrity unit’

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-10-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The co-founder of a group that has cleared a dozen people wrongfully convicted of crimes wants the Illinois attorney general to create a “conviction integrity unit” to investigate innocence claims. Bill Clutter helped create the Illinois Innocence Project in 2001, and now does similar work out of state. Clutter wrote Attorney General Kwame Raoul and pitched and idea, saying nonprofit innocence projects can take limited action without law enforcement authority. Raoul’s office did not immediately comment. Illinois has had a years long rash of wrongful convictions, including several under former Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Waller.

Illinois has 154 cases of potentially deadly fungal disease

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-10-19

CHICAGO (AP) State health officials say Illinois has 154 confirmed cases of a rapidly spreading and potentially deadly fungal disease, including cases in Lake County. Illinois has the second-highest total number of Candida auris cases behind New York…most of the cases are in the Chicago area, including 7 in Lake County. The fungus can be resistant to drug treatment and dangerous to older and sick patients who have had invasive medical procedures. Officials urge hand washing to reduce spread of the disease.