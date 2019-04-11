WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/11/19

Mixed Text Messages Ruling in Gliniewicz Case

Vander Tuuk 4-11-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Judge has dealt prosecutors a mixed bag in the Melodie Gliniewicz case. The widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz is accused of helping him to embezzle money from the Fox Lake Youth Explorers program…before he staged his suicide in 2015. The judge in the case says texts taken from Melodie’s phone can be used during trial because of a previously signed waiver, but most of those messages were deleted and have not been recovered. Text messages from Joe Gliniewicz’ phone cannot be used at all due to marital privilege. Prosecutors say they wanted all text messages to be admissible, saying they prove their case. Trial is set for July.

Prison Time in Fatal Hit and Run

Vander Tuuk 4-11-19

(Waukegan, IL) A North Chicago man is on his way to prison, after pleading guilty to his role in a fatal Waukegan hit and run. Tony Salcedo pleaded guilty back in January to one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and one count of obstructing justice. The charges stemmed from an April 2017 incident that left a 28-year-old Waukegan man dead. The 27-year-old Salcedo was sentenced on Wednesday to 22-months in prison, along with 3-years of work release jail time, and 3 years of probation.

Illinois hospitals warn families of unvaccinated children

Associated Press 4-11-19

CHICAGO (AP) Measles outbreaks across the country have prompted several Illinois health systems to urge parents who haven’t vaccinated their children, to do so. One of the systems, Lurie Children’s Hospital, is sending letters to families of its primary care patients 16 months and older who haven’t had a first dose of the vaccine and 7 years old and older who haven’t received a second dose. Department of Pediatrics vice chairman Dr. Matthew Davis said the system decided to step up its efforts to reach unvaccinated children, because the current spread of measles is a reminder that society depends on vaccination to keep serious and fatal diseases in check.