WLIP Voice Of Lake County 4/12/19

Body Recovered on Lake Michigan

Vander Tuuk 4-12-19

(Waukegan, IL) Officials say they have recovered a body near the Waukegan Harbor. The discovery was made around 8:30 on Thursday morning near a pier. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says they are investigating all possibilities, including the possibility that the body is that of a teen missing since January. An autopsy is scheduled, and the identity of the subject is expected to released either today (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday).

City of Chicago sues Jussie Smollett for investigative costs

Associated Press 4-12-19

CHICAGO (AP) The City of Chicago has sued “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett to recoup the costs of investigating a racist, anti-gay attack that officials say he staged. City lawyers filed a civil lawsuit Thursday in a Cook County court after local prosecutors in March dropped all criminal charges against him. The legal action comes just days after Smollett refused a demand that he pay more than $130,000 to reimburse Chicago. Smollett denies orchestrating the Jan. 29 incident as a publicity stunt.