WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/16/19

Drowning Victim Officially ID’ed

Vander Tuuk 4-16-19

(Waukegan, IL) A body found last week in Lake Michigan has been identified as a 16-year-old missing since the beginning of the year. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says Matthew Garcia, of Grayslake died after trying to save a friend that had fallen into the water from a Waukegan pier back on January 18. The cause of death has been listed as drowning.

Zion Search Warrant Arrest

Vander Tuuk 4-16-19

(Zion, IL) A Zion man is facing several charges, after a search warrant was served on his home. Police say heroin, cocaine, cannabis, prescription medications and cash were found in the residence of Kenneth Tyler. The 62-year-old was arrested, and now faces charges including several counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and intent to deliver. Bond has been set at 75-thousand-dollars.

Zion Warns About Gun Thefts

Vander Tuuk 4-16-19

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are warning gun owners in the city, to make sure their weapons are secure. Officials say this month alone, they have taken reports of three guns that were stolen from vehicles. Authorities say leaving a firearm in an unattended vehicle is irresponsible, and in some cases could be criminal. Police are asking owners to be vigilant, and keep their weapons more secure.

McHenry Man Arrested in Lincolnshire Crime, Another Man Sought

Vander Tuuk 4-16-19

(Lincolnshire, IL) Police in Lincolnshire say they have arrested a McHenry County man, and are looking for another suspect after an incident last week. Officials say the two suspects reportedly lured a man using sales app to the town last Thursday, and attempted to rob him. Jorge Lopez-Castillo of Johnsburg was arrested and is now facing charges including aggravated robbery. The 21-year-old is currently being held on a 75-thousand-dollar bond. A 2nd suspect is being sought but hasn’t been named.