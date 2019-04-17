WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/17/19

Waukegan Man Fit for Trial

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man accused of attacking a woman, has been found mentally fit for trial. Varghese Philip is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery stemming from the incident last June. Prosecutors say Philip brutally attacked a woman in Waukegan, after she refused his romantic advances. The 51-year-old could face over 40-years in prison if convicted at trial. He’s currently in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond.

Palatine Student With Gun

(Palatine, IL) Officials at the Palatine High School say a freshman student was arrested, after a gun was found in his belongings. The weapon was discovered by two staff members on Tuesday morning wrapped in a sweatshirt that the student left at his desk. The juvenile male was arrested, and reportedly told investigators that he had the gun because he had been receiving threats. Officials say they are working to ensure that the student will not be allowed to return to the school.

Failure to Appear Warrant Arrests

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced a pair of warrant arrests. 47-year-old Eric Cook of Round Lake was taken into custody on April 9th. He was wanted on warrants for failure to appear on a sexual offender registry violation, and is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond. 25-year-old Raymond Willis of Waukegan was arrested April 11th. He is was also wanted on warrants for failure to appear, but on manufacture and delivery of controlled substance charges. His bond has been set at 150-thousand-dollars.

Flyer promoting ‘Move Over’ law distributed to schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Teenage drivers in Illinois are getting a reminder to move over and slow down when passing vehicles on the side of the road. The Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Board of Education produced an educational flyer promoting Scott’s Law , or the Move Over Law. Motorists must reduce speed and change lanes (if possible) when they see stationary vehicles with emergency lights flashing at roadside. Two state troopers, including one from Lake County, have been killed in roadside crashes since the year began…The incidents are among 16 crashes involving state troopers or their vehicles stopped along roads. That compares with eight in all of 2018.