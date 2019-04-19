WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/19/19

Former Grayslake Firefighter Facing Charges in McHenry Road Rage

(Richmond, IL) A former Grayslake firefighter is facing a pair of charges, after a an alleged road rage incident in neighboring McHenry County. Officials say Brian Schimian is facing misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and reckless driving. The 41-year-old is seen on video pulling a gun, after a man approached his vehicle. The man, who posted the Tuesday afternoon incident to Facebook, says he was simply trying to find out why Schimian was beeping at him, and driving recklessly behind him. Police did break up the situation Tuesday, and initially chose not to file any charges.

Evanston Man Denied Lower Bail in Waukegan Hit and Run

(Waukegan, IL) An Evanston man has been denied a lower bond, in connection with a fatal hit and run in Waukegan. Maurice Pettigrew is facing charges related to the January death of 51-year-old Felicita Alcaide. Pettigrew’s attorneys wanted his 50-thousand-dollar bond reduced, saying his family couldn’t raise the needed 5-thousand dollars, and that he wouldn’t be a risk if released. But prosecutors say the 42-year-old was flagged in pre-trial as high risk if released. The judge in the case agreed with prosecutors, keeping bond the same for the time being.

Beach Park Man Pleads not Guilty in Fatal Crash

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-19-19

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) A Lake County man has denied accusations against him,in connection with a fatal crash in Kenosha County. Timothy Vandervere of Beach Park has entered not guilty pleas to eight felonies, including DUI and first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say Vandervere was allegedly speeding and driving erratically back on April 5th when he slammed into the back of an SUV, killing three and injuring one. The 40-year-old remains jailed on a 2-million-dollar bond. He’s scheduled for trial in mid-July.

Lake County Loses Population: Census

Vander Tuuk/Associated Press 4-19-19

(Waukegan, IL) Illinois lost over 45-thousand members of the population in 2018, continuing an outmigration trend that started in 2014. Census data shows that over 60-percent of the population loss came from the Chicago metro area. Cook County lost the most of that with about 24-thousand people. Lake County’s population loss was around 2-thousand. The decline could threaten future federal funding, economic prosperity and political representation for those left behind.

Libertyville Facility Getting Upgrades

Vander Tuuk 4-19-19

(Libertyville, IL) A plant that provides 80% of the natural gas that a company distributes to the northern suburbs is getting some much needed improvement. Libertyville officials have given the go ahead for North Shore Gas to make upgrades to it’s transmission plant along Peterson Road. The plant was built in 1941, and the announced upgrades have been in the works for close to two years. The improvements will include technical, aesthetic and safety enhancements…and should be completed by some point in the winter.

Education Experts Look to Quell Teacher Shortage

Associated Press 4-19-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois education officials are considering whether the cost of teacher licensing tests may be contributing to the state’s teacher shortage. The Illinois State Board of Education has discussed how to solve the problem while still maintaining high quality teachers in classrooms. The board has already put on hold the Test of Academic Proficiency (starting June 30th) while it studies other ways to test a teachers’ basic skills.