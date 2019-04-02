WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/2/19

Wrong Way Driver Had Alcohol in His System, No Valid License

Vander Tuuk 4-2-19

(Chicago, IL) More questions than answers remain about a wrong way driver that killed a Lake County based Illinois State Trooper. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper identified the deceased driver as Dan Davies of Calumet City. An autopsy showed alcohol in the 44-year-old’s system, but the amount won’t be known until toxicology reports come back. He was also said to have had no valid license since 1996. Davies was said to driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Route 176 early Saturday morning, when he struck the police vehicle of Trooper Gerald Ellis, an Antioch resident. The crash killed both Ellis and Davies. The incident remains under investigation.

Antioch Man Faces Prison After Pleading Guilty to Federal Charges

Vander Tuuk 4-2-19

(Chicago, IL) An Antioch man is facing federal prison time, after pleading guilty to incidents involving underage girls from Wisconsin. Federal prosecutors say Casey Ireland picked up two 15-year-old girls from Wisconsin, took them back to his Antioch residence to have sex with them. The acts were said to take place around May of 2017. Under the charges, the 36-year-old could face up to life in prison, but prosecutors are recommending a maximum of 14 years. Ireland will be sentenced in late June.

Pritzker signs law creating youth parole process

Associated Press 4-2-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation for a new parole system for young offenders. The action creates a mid-sentence parole consideration process for those who were younger than 20 when convicted. The Prisoner Review Board will examine each case. Victims, witnesses and others may offer opinions with their identities shielded. Consideration may occur after ten years of incarceration for most crimes. Additional hearings may come at 15 and 20 years for offenders denied earlier. Offenders guilty of more serious crimes such as first-degree murder and aggravated criminal sexual assault may not be eligible for hearings until after 20 and 30 years incarcerated. The law also creates a preparation process for young offenders so they receive information on parole, legal guidance and rehabilitation.

Pritzker unconcerned with tax-study’s lower revenue estimate

Associated Press 4-2-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration is pleased with the findings of a peer-reviewed study of a graduated income tax, despite its conclusion that it would raise less revenue than the Democrat predicts. The study released Monday by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the Project for Middle Class Renewal reviewed various scenarios for a system requiring the wealthy to pay more. Illinois has a 4.95% flat rate. Researchers determined that Pritzker’s proposal would raise $3.1 billion more annually. Pritzker estimates $3.4 billion. A tax-plan change would require voter approval in 2020 at the earliest. Pritzker’s assumption draws on expected higher incomes in 2021.

Dueling rallies support and slam Chicago prosecutor

Associated Press 4-2-19

CHICAGO (AP) Dueling rallies in downtown Chicago supported and slammed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s performance in the Jussie Smollett case. The Rev. Jesse Jackson led a rally for Foxx Monday morning, telling a crowd of her supporters that “she’s done a good job and she’ll do a better job in the future.” Nearby protesters from Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police union marched with signs. FOP spokesman Martin Preib called conduct from Foxx’s office “highly suspicious.” Foxx’s office last week dropped charges against Smollett , who was accused of faking a racial and homophobic attack. Since then she has faced criticism from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago police and several professional associations.