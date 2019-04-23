WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/23/19

Mundelein Shooting

Vander Tuuk 4-23-19

(Mundelein, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials are investigating, after a person was shot inside their home near Mundelein. Authorities say they were called in the early morning hours of Monday to the 26-thousand block of North Hickory Avenue, and found a 22-year-old man shot inside his residence. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Officials believe the man was shot by someone who fired from outside the house. Anyone with more information on the crime is being encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Zion Body Found

Vander Tuuk 4-23-19

(Zion, IL) An autopsy has been scheduled for today (Tuesday), after a body was found late Monday morning in Zion. The deceased adult male was located in a retention pond by maintenance workers at apartment building in the 15-hundred block of Lorelei Drive. Zion Fire officials along with the Lake County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body for further investigation.

Dax Hunts Down hit and Run Suspect

Vander Tuuk 4-23-19

(Lincolnshire, IL) A Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 officer is being credited with helping to catch a hit and run suspect. Lincolnshire police were called in early Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a tree, and the driver fled. K-9 Dax was able to track the alleged driver to a nearby home, where she was taken into custody. 23-year-old Esmeralda Galan of Schaumburg has been charged with failure to give notice of a crash, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane usage.