WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/24/19

Mundelein Area Shooting Deemed Gang Related

Vander Tuuk 4-24-19

(Mundelein, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials continue to investigate a shooting near Mundelein. Investigators say someone shot through the window of a bedroom early Monday morning in the 26-thousand block of North Hickory Avenue. A bullet struck a 22-year-old man inside the house, leaving him in serious condition. Officials say while the victim remains in serious condition he is expected to survive. There are no known suspects in the case, but authorities believe the incident was gang related. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Zion Retention Pond Body ID’ed

Vander Tuuk 4-24-19

(Zion, IL) A body found in a Zion retention pond has been identified, but few new details have been released. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says Aaron Ramos was discovered dead late Monday morning in the water near an apartment building in the 15-hundred block of Lorelei Drive. An autopsy was performed Tuesday, but the Coroner says an official cause of death won’t be released until toxicology reports are finished. Zion Police say their investigation is ongoing.

15-Year-Old Charged After Gun Incident in Vernon Hills

Vander Tuuk 4-24-19

(Vernon Hills, IL) Police in Vernon Hills have charged a teen after an incident earlier this month, that forced some schools and businesses to go on lockdown. The situation took place on April 12th, when reports came in about a person with a gun pulling on vehicle doors at a business. A 15-year-old suspect was eventually located, as was the weapon, which turned out to be a pellet gun. A follow up investigation led to charges against the juvenile, who is being detained for residential burglary, burglary to a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Gliniewicz Texts Again Denied

Vander Tuuk 4-24-19

(Waukegan, IL) Prosecutors are likely to appeal, after a Lake County Judge once again denied the use of text messages in the Melodie Gliniewicz case. Gliniewicz is accused of helping her husband embezzle money from a Fox Lake youth program, before he staged his suicide in 2015. The judge in the case reminded prosecutors that marital privilege laws prevent them from using the texts as evidence. Text messages from Melodie Gliniewicz can be used, because she signed a waiver and turned over her phone to authorities…but prosecutors say she deleted most of the messages before turning over the device. Her deceased husband’s texts cannot be used in any way. The case is supposed to go to trial this summer.

New Contract Approved in District 128

Vander Tuuk 4-24-19

(Vernon Hills, IL) A new contract deal has been reached between High School District 128 and teachers, just a couple months before their current deal expires. The new contract will give teachers in the Libertyville and Vernon Hills High Schools raises over the next three years. Starting salaries, and benefit changes were also addressed in the new deal. The current contract was a one-year bridge deal that will run out on June 30th.