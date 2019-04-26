WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/26/19

Bond Set, Caused of Death Revealed in CL Boy’s Death

Vander Tuuk 4-26-19

(Crystal Lake, IL) Bond has been set at 5-million-dollars each for two parents accused of killing their own son. Joann Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. each face 5 counts of first degree murder and other charges in the death of AJ Freund. The 5-year-old’s body was discovered in a Woodstock field Wednesday, after he was reported missing on April 18th. Prosecutors say the boy likely died three days before that. They also claim the two suspects forced the boy into a cold shower for extended periods of time and struck him repeatedly. The McHenry County Coroner’s Office says Freund died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head. Cunningham and Freund Sr. will be back in court on Monday.

Chemical Leak Sends Many to Hospital

Vander Tuuk 4-26-19

(Beach Park, IL) An investigation is underway after a hazardous materials situation in Beach Park sent several people to the hospital. A tanker truck carrying anhydrous ammonia began leaking in the area of Green Bay Road and 29th Street early Thursday morning, forcing a “shelter in place” order within a mile radius of the leak…the situation also forced area schools to close, and shut down several roads while a clean-up effort took place. In total, 37 people were taken to area hospitals including several first responders. Seven of those victims were listed in critical condition. Illinois State Police, the NTSB and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the incident, an investigation that could take weeks.

Man Convicted in Gurnee Murder Case Seeks New Trial

Vander Tuuk 4-26-19

(Waukegan, IL) A man convicted of killing his ex-wife in Gurnee, is seeking an acquittal…or at the very least, a new trial. David Brocksom is set to be sentenced later this year for the November 2015 shooting death of Beata Brocksom. Defense lawyers say prosecutors dropped four counts of murder before the trial took place, robbing their client of any arguments of self-defense. They also say his right to a speedy trial was violated. Prosecutors have until June to respond to defense claims. If the current conviction holds, Brocksom faces up to life in prison.