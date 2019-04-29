WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/29/19

Chemical Leak Update

Vander Tuuk 4-29-19

(Beach Park, IL) Just two people remain hospitalized after last week’s HAZMAT situation in Beach Park. Officials say the worst of the two victims is still considered to be in serious, but stable condition. An investigation is now underway to determine what exactly happened when a tractor transporting anhydrous ammonia started leaking last Thursday morning along Green Bay Road near 29th Street. The resulting situation sent 37 people to the hospital and shut down area schools and roads. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and members of the NTSB say it could be several weeks before their investigation comes to any conclusions.

Kenosha County Man hit With Arson Charge near Antioch

Vander Tuuk 4-29-19

(Antioch, IL) A Kenosha County man is facing charges in Lake County, after allegedly setting a diesel-fuel storage tank on fire earlier this month. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say John Nolan was taken into custody last week for an incident that took place on April 7th near Antioch. Nolan was reportedly drunk when he set the tank on fire, and told investigators he was angry that he had been unsuccessful in getting a date earlier that night. The 32-year-old now faces charges of arson and criminal damage to property. His bond was set at 100-thousand-dollars.

Wanted McHenry Man Arrested in Lake County

Vander Tuuk 4-29-19

(Spring Grove, IL) A man wanted on Warrants out of McHenry County, was arrested after an incident in Lake County. Sheriff’s Officials say James Kennebeck was arrested in the early morning hours of last Friday after reportedly breaking into the Route 12 Bar & Grill in Spring Grove and trying to make off with several bottles of alcohol. During a short foot chase, a bottle hidden in his pants broke, cutting the suspect’s leg. Kennebeck was treated, then taken to the Lake County Jail on charges of burglary, resisting arrest and more. The 29-year-old was also wanted on a McHenry County warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge.

Sheriff’s K-9 Hunts McHenry County Suspect

Vander Tuuk 4-29-19

(Algonquin, IL) A Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 officer is being credited with helping to apprehend a McHenry County suspect over the weekend. K-9 Dax was called in early Sunday morning, after a report of shots fired during a domestic incident Saturday night in Algonquin. Dax and his handler, Deputy John Forlenza tracked the man for about 15 minutes, before locating him and taking him into custody. 51-year-old Lestek Zujko now faces charges of domestic battery, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and more. He’s being held in the McHenry County Jail.

Public Visitation Set for Crystal Lake Boy

Vander Tuuk 4-29-19

(Crystal Lake, IL) A public visitation has been set for a Crystal Lake boy that was found dead last week. The visitation will take place for AJ Freund this Friday from 1-8 PM at the Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Crystal Lake. Freund was reported missing by his parents on April 18th, and found dead in a shallow grave in Woodstock on April 24th. His parents JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. have been charged in his murder. Both are due for a court hearing later on today.