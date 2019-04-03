WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/3/19

Texts To Be Allowed in Murder Trial

(Waukegan, IL) Text messages will be allowed as evidence in a murder case involving a Round Lake Beach man. Kenneth Seplak is accused of shooting and killing David Gorski in Libertyville back on Christmas Eve of 2016. Prosecutors say Seplak was stalking a woman at the time, and that woman had gone out with Gorski the night of the killing. Authorities say the text messages will show the “stalking-like” behavior of the suspect. Trial is currently scheduled for the end of the month.

Election Wrap

(Waukegan, IL) The Tuesday municipal elections saw a lot things up for vote. Some of the main races included Waukegan alderman, where current leaders include Sylvia Bolton in Ward 1, Patrick Seger in Ward 2, Greg Moisio in Ward 3, Roudell Kirkwood in Ward 4, Edie Newsome in Ward 5, Keith Turner in Ward 6, Felix Rivera in Ward 7, Lynn Florian in Ward 8, and Ann Taylor in Ward 9. Full election results can by found by accessing the Lake County Clerk’s website through lakecountyil.gov.

Beach Park Man Arrested on Wisconsin Probation Violation

(Waukegan, IL) A Beach Park man is in custody, after being arrested late last month. Juan Serrano was wanted on a probation violation out of Wisconsin. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced in their weekly arrest report on Tuesday, that the 40-year-old was taken into custody in Beach Park on March 27th. He’s currently in the Lake County Jail and is being on a 1-million-dollar bond.

CLC to Host Trooper Wake, Funeral

(Grayslake, IL) The College of Lake County will be hosting services for an Antioch area Illinois State Trooper killed in a crash. A Wake for Trooper Gerald Ellis will be held on Thursday at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, with a funeral in the same location on Friday. The services are expected to be well attended, and are expected to impact traffic around CLC, especially on Friday. Trooper Ellis was killed when 44-year-old Dan Davies of Calumet City entered I-94 the wrong way early Saturday morning, and struck his police vehicle head on. Alcohol is believed to be a main factor in the incident.

Judge to consider request from media to unseal Smollett file

CHICAGO (AP) It will be several weeks before a judge decides whether the public will get a look at the sealed court file in the Jussie Smollett case. Cook County Judge Steven Watkins said during a Tuesday court hearing that he did not agree with attorneys representing media organizations including The Associated Press that there is an emergency that requires him to make an immediate ruling. The judge set a schedule for motions and arguments that he said would result in his written opinion in late May. The file was sealed last week when prosecutors abruptly dropped felony disorderly conduct charges against the “Empire” actor, who was accused of staging his own hate crime attack. They have not explained why.