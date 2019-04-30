WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/30/19

Man Shot While Trying to Grab Gun, Fit for Trial

Vander Tuuk 4-30-19

(Waukegan, IL) A man who was shot after allegedly trying to grab a Waukegan Police officer’s gun, has been deemed fit to stand trial. Edward Prado is accused of driving a stolen car to the Waukegan Police station in December of 2017, and confronting an officer sitting outside the station in his police vehicle. As he reportedly tried to grab the officer’s gun, Prado was shot and injured. He’s been charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault and more. The 27-year-old is due back in court on May 14th.

Police Investigation at Woodland School

Vander Tuuk 4-30-19

(Gurnee, IL) Gurnee Police are investigating after an alleged threat was found at the Woodland Intermediate School. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Joy Swoboda said the threat came in the form of something written on a boy’s bathroom wall. A teacher was informed, who then went to the administration, who in turn called police. The specifics of the threat were not released, and the investigation is said to be ongoing. Anyone who knows more about the incident is being encouraged to contact Gurnee Police.

DCFS to Care for Freund Sibling

Vander Tuuk 4-30-19

(Crystal Lake, IL) DCFS will care for a 4-year-old boy, while prosecutors try to take away the rights of his parents, who are accused of killing his older brother. JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. agreed to the deal on Monday. The pair are charged with killing AJ Freund on April 15th, then reporting him missing three days later. The boy was found dead in a Woodstock field last week Wednesday. Also in court Monday, Cunningham was appointed a public defender to represent her, while Freund Sr. told a judge he was working to retain his own lawyer. Both are due back in court on May 10th.

Palatine Teens Shot in Gang Related Incident

Vander Tuuk 4-30-19

(Palatine, IL) A pair of teens were wounded just south of the Lake County border in Palatine. The incident took place outside of an apartment building on Sunday night in what police believe was a drug and gang related incident. A 15-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the chest and foot, a 19-year-old is in stable condition after being shot in the hand and foot. The shooter was said to flee to a nearby vehicle and was able to get away.

Lake County Sheriff’s dog receives valor award

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-30-19

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) A Lake County K-9 has received another award. K-9 Dax has joined two of his human colleagues at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, in receiving the valor award by the 100 Club of Chicago. Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Covelli says it is believed to be the first time the group has presented the award to a K-9. The group that provides financial help to families of fallen officers decided on Dax, Deputy John Forlenza and Deputy Ray Gilbert for their quick actions in November of 2018 when they were confronted by a gunman. During the incident, Gilbert shot the man after he had allegedly pointed a weapon in his direction, after stealing a vehicle, Sheriff John Idleburg says the two deputies and Dax protected each other in a life-and-death situation.