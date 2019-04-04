WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/4/19

Gurnee Shooting Arrest Warrant Issued

(Gurnee, IL) An arrest warrant has been issued by Gurnee police, over a shooting that took place earlier this year. Officials say back on January 4th, a man was found shot in a parking lot in the 6-thousand block of Grand Avenue. The victim has since recovered, and an investigation has resulted in a warrant for Christian Reese. The 25-year-old Waukegan resident is wanted on five felony charges including armed violence, aggravated battery with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Gurnee Police.

Man Shot by Officer Found Mentally Fit For Trial

(Waukegan, IL) A Wadsworth man that was shot by a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy last year has been found mentally fit to stand trial. Angel Lopez was shot last November, after reportedly attempting to steal a car, then allegedly brandishing a weapon at the Deputy. The 23-year-old had been undergoing mental fitness evaluations and treatment, before being cleared this week. Lopez was supposed to go to trial in late February, but no new trial date has been set. He faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed violence and more.

Woman Identified in Friday Afternoon Crash

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman involved in a fatal vehicle wreck last week. Rebecca Heraver was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the incident last Friday afternoon at Routes 43 and 137. The 23-year-old Gurnee resident died of what the Coroner called “multiple traumatic injuries.” The drivers of both vehicles were injured and hospitalized after the crash, which remains under investigation by North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

Crimestoppers

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Jennifer Juhlin is wanted on a 40-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for attempted possession of a controlled substance. She is described as a 37-year-old white female, about 5’9”, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with more information on Juhlin, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to contact 847-662-2222, or submit a mobile or online tip through P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.