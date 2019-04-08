WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/8/19

Man Arrested on Child Porn/Grooming Charges

Vander Tuuk 4-8-19

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s Officials have announced the arrest of a man in Cook County. Authorities say Juan Castaneda-Adame was arrested in Hoffman Estates, following an investigation by the Round Lake Beach Police Department. Officials say Castaneda-Adame now faces charges of child pornography, grooming and intimidation. The 20-year-old is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court in early May.

Police Officer Arrested for Paddling Child

Vander Tuuk 4-8-19

(Round Lake Park, IL) A Round Lake Park Police officer is facing charges, after allegedly paddling a 5-year-old girl. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were contacted by DCFS about the alleged incident that left the child injured. Wayman Vela was then taken into custody after a short investigation and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. The 55-year-old is currently on administrative leave from the Round Lake Park Police Department, and his police powers are currently suspended. He is due back in court later this week.

Pritzker signs bill banning tobacco sales to Illinois minors

Associated Press 4-8-19

CHICAGO (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill banning the sale raising the purchase age of tobacco products from 18 to 21. On July 1, Illinois will join California, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Oregon, Hawaii, Maine and Washington, D.C. in banning sales to those under 21. Included in the ban are cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco and nicotine-based products such as e-cigarettes and vaping materials. The legislation also does away with penalties for underage possession. Businesses, however, will still face fines and other sanctions for selling to underage customers. Supporters say the law will discourage teenagers from a deadly, lifelong habit. The legislation’s opponents contended if 18-year-olds can vote and serve in the military, they should be able to decide whether or not to smoke.