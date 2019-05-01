WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/1/19

Robbery Suspect Nabbed, Another on the Loose

Vander Tuuk 5-1-19

(Island Lake, IL) One suspect in a string of robberies in Lake and McHenry County has been caught…another is still being sought. The pair are accused of robbing a pair of gas stations in Crystal Lake on March 24th, then committing other crimes that same day in McHenry County, and then in Lake County. Matthew Wegleiz was taken into custody last week in Gurnee. The 23-year-old is being held on a 1-million-dollar bond. His alleged companion, 24-year-old Shaquille Davidson is still being sought.

Warren Township High School New Contract Approved

Vander Tuuk 5-1-19

(Gurnee, IL) A new contract for teachers at the Warren Township High School has been made official. About a month after announcing a tentative deal, both the teacher’s union and the District 121 Board have finalized the five year deal. The contract includes raises and benefit boosts as well as stipends for taking on extra duties like coaching. Teachers had been working without a contract for close to nine month, and had been negotiating the new deal for close to a year.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 5-1-19

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Ashley D. Young is wanted in Lake County on a 20-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for attempted forgery. She is described as a 28-year-old black female, about 5’6”, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Young, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222 or submit an online or mobile tip through P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Pritzker’s graduated income tax gets preliminary Senate OK

Associated Press 5-1-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated income tax plan has received preliminary Senate approval. The Illinois Senate Executive Committee voted 13-6 Wednesday to replace the state’s 4.95 percent flat tax. It’s likely to get a Senate floor vote later today. Pritzker says wealthier taxpayers would pay more and most would pay the same as they do now or less. The highest rate has been increased from Pritzker’s original 7.95 percent on income of $1 million or more. Now the top rate is 7.99 percent for individual filers earning $750,000 or more. If the Legislature approves, voters would have endorse the idea as a constitutional amendment in fall 2020.