WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/14/19

Man Found Guilty in Waukegan Murder

Vander Tuuk 5-14-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan jury has found a man guilty in a 2016 murder. Willie Jackson was accused of shooting 17-year-old Dayviontay Jackson (no relation) 10-times, but claimed self-defense during trial. A Lake County jury deliberated for close to 6-hours before rejecting the self-defense claim, and returning the guilty verdict on first-degree murder charges. The 20-year-old suspect now faces up to life in prison. A sentencing hearing is pending.

Critical Traffic Crash Beach Park

Vander Tuuk 5-14-19

(Beach Park, IL) An investigation is underway after a single vehicle crash in Beach Park. The incident was reported around 2 o’clock Monday morning in the area of North Sheridan Road and North Ganster Road. Witnesses told Lake County Sheriff’s officials that a Chevy Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and crashed into a utility pole and several trees. A passenger in the vehicle, a 27-year-old Waukegan female was flown to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with critical injuries. The 23-year-old male driver, also from Waukegan, suffered only minor injuries.

Man Accused of Torching His Own Car

Vander Tuuk 5-14-19

(Beach Park, IL) A Waukegan man has been charged with intentionally setting his own on fire. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to a vehicle fire in Beach Park on Saturday night, which Winthrop Harbor officials were able to douse. They then spoke to the owner of the vehicle, who claimed the car had been stolen while he was at a house party in North Chicago. The man, identified as Leonard Peters, Jr. later admitted that he set the car on fire, claiming he was frustrated with it breaking down. The 21-year-old is now charged with arson…his bond was set at 10-thousand-dollars.

Sauer Team Looking for More Evidence

Vander Tuuk 5-14-19

(Waukegan, IL) A former State Representative with Lake County ties, is seeking more evidence in the case against him. The defense for Nick Sauer asked prosecutors turn over more evidence, though they weren’t specific as to what they are seeking. Sauer is accused of posting lewd images of two women on social media without their permission. The alleged acts forced him to resign his 51st District seat last summer. The 36-year-old is facing 12 counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. A hearing on the defense motion will take place in mid-June.

New Illinois Lottery ticket supports police memorials, funds

Associated Press 5-14-19

CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois Lottery has launched an instant ticket intended to support police memorials and families of officers who were injured or died in the line of duty. Lottery officials say all profits from sales of Blue police memorial tickets go toward police memorials and families. Individual tickets are $2, and the top prize is $20,000. The tickets are available at roughly 7,200 retail outlets. Lottery officials say the Blue ticket joins a portfolio of instant tickets that have raised about $50 million for special causes.