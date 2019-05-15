WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/15/19

Lake County School Board News

Vander Tuuk 5-15-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan School Board Candidate is seeking a full recount of the April elections, after a discovery recount. Miguel Rivera lost his re-election bid by 12 votes to third place candidate Lucy Leguizamo. Lake County Clerk’s officials say they believe that the results will be affirmed, even if recounted…It’s unclear when Rivera will go to the courts. Meanwhile, a Woodland School Board member, just voted in during the April elections has called it quits after just one meeting. Ryan Koehl was sworn in during the April 29th meeting, then resigned saying he simply didn’t have the time required to be an effective school board member.

Small Fire Rekindles at Explosion Site

Vander Tuuk 5-15-19

(Waukegan, IL) No further damage was done after a small fire rekindled at the site of a Waukegan factory explosion. The small blaze was called in late Tuesday afternoon at the former site of AB Specialty Silicones, and was put out within 10 minutes. Fire officials say sunlight was the likely culprit. Back on May 3rd, an explosion ripped through the factory, levelling the structure and killing four. The investigation into that incident remains ongoing by local, state and federal officials.

Large Bond Arrests, Sheriff’s Weekly Arrest Report

Vander Tuuk 5-15-19

(Waukegan, IL) A couple of individuals wanted on large warrants have been taken into custody. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Travis Wright was taken into custody back on May 6th in Libertyville. The 29-year-old Round Lake Beach resident was wanted on warrants for felony domestic violence and a parole violation. His bond was set at 125-thousand-dollars. Kevin Cordova was taken into custody the same day in Round Lake Park. The 25-year-old was wanted on warrants for escape, and a probation violation. His bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars.

Study: Illinois sometimes brushes aside abuse allegations

Associated Press 5-15-19

CHICAGO (AP) A study has found that Illinois’ child welfare agency is so intent on keeping children with their parents and out of foster care that it has sometimes left children in grave danger. The study comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker asked the University of Chicago’s Chapin Hall research center to examine the Department of Children and Family Services unit that oversees households in which the kids are left at home after allegations of abuse or neglect. The study found that department staffers are so convinced that prosecutors won’t agree with their removal requests that they don’t bother to ask. It also found communication is so bad that case workers may not even know evidence uncovered by its investigators.

Pritzker, legislators promote strengthening of Move Over Law

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 5-15-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has joined with Illinois lawmakers in promoting legislation that would increase penalties for drivers who don’t slow or change lanes to avoid vehicles on the side of the road. The proposed legislation to strengthen Scott’s Law is a reaction to the deaths of two Illinois State Police troopers this year as they performed their duties…including one who lived in Lake County. The proposal would increase the minimum fine for a first violation of the move-over law to $250 (from $100). Subsequent violations would carry a minimum fine of $750….with an additional $250 fee to fund education about and enforcement of the law. Trooper Christopher Lambert of Highland Park was killed back in January while responding to a crash near Northbrook. A Kenosha County resident has been charged in that case.