WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/21/19

Life Sentence in Baseball Bat Beating Death

Vander Tuuk 5-21-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Beach Park man will spend the rest of his life in prison, after beating both his wife and stepson to death. Armando Trejo Jr. was convicted in March of killing both Lailani Uy Trejo and Patrick Uy with a baseball bat back in November of 2015. During sentencing on Monday, the 50-year-old was given natural life in prison. Judge James Booras said the prison time was mandatory in Trejo Jr.’s case, and even if he had discretion, he would have given him a severe sentence. Defense attorneys say they will appeal the conviction, and the sentence.

ID of Victim and Cause of Death, Suspect Named in RLB Fatality

Vander Tuuk 5-21-19

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A man has been arrested, after a woman was found dead in Round Lake Beach last week. The body of Mariana Castro-Tellez was discovered early Friday morning at a home in the 15-hundred block of Cherokee Drive. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says the 48-year-old died of “injuries received from sharp force trauma.” An investigation revealed that Alonzo Campos, Jr. of Round Lake shot Castro-Tellez several times with a BB gun, before stabbing her to death with a knife. The 20-year-old suspect has been charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder. A motive for the crime has not been released.

11-Year-Old Faces Discipline for Social Media Post

Vander Tuuk 5-21-19

(Mundelein, IL) A social media post led to some tense moments in the Mundelein area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were made aware of a post made by an 11-year-old Freemont Township School District student…which showed the boy with his hand made in the shape of a gun, and a warning not to go to school on Monday. An investigation showed the boy was not in attendance on Monday, and that he had no access to actual firearms. Sheriff’s officials say the boy has been referred to the juvenile justice system for his actions, and may face school disciplinary action as well. Fremont Township School officials say they are saddened by the situation, but grateful to those who saw and reported the post, and praised the quick actions of authorities.

Wauconda Anti-Semitic Slurs Found at Parks

Vander Tuuk 5-21-19

(Wauconda, IL) Police in Wauconda are looking into anti-Semitic slurs that were spray painted on two area parks. The slurs were discovered over the weekend at Orchard Hills Park and a park located within the Liberty Lakes subdivision. One set of graffiti was removed Sunday, while the other was taken care of Monday. Anyone with more information on the spray painted slurs, is being encouraged to call Wauconda Police.

Police step up seat-belt enforcement through Memorial Day

Associated Press 5-21-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) It’s “border to border” seat-belt enforcement for Illinois police agencies through Memorial Day. Officials from the Departments of Transportation and State Police joined more than 200 local law enforcement agencies in Monday’s announcement. The “Border to Border” campaign will feature stepped-up enforcement of mandatory seat-belt use with increased patrols and enforcement zones through next week’s holiday. Officials say summer travel will be safer by buckling up, slowing down, driving sober and putting the cellphone down.