WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/22/19

Bond Set in RLB Murder

Vander Tuuk 5-22-19

(Waukegan, IL) Bond has been set at 2-million-dollars for a Round Lake man accused of stabbing a Round Lake Beach woman to death. Prosecutors say Alonzo Campos Jr. went to a home early last Friday to confront someone over money from a video game he had pawned…that’s when he allegedly killed 48-year-old Mariana Castro-Tellez. Campos is now facing two counts of first-degree murder in the case. In court Tuesday, prosecutors said the 20-year-old was on probation from a 2018 guilty plea to theft. He’s due back in court next month.

Deerfield Police: Barrington Area Man Embezzled from Lake County Companies

(Deerfield, IL) Police in Deerfield say a Port Barrington man is facing charges for swindling several Lake County companies out of money over a 4-year span. Officials say Abel Davila was hired by the companies as an executive recruiter…he then allegedly sent those companies invoices for amounts that exceeded his actual work. Police also say those companies were sometimes billed for employees that Davila did not recruit. All together the 43-year-old is accused of embezzling some 2.6-million-dollars. He’s facing charges of theft, money laundering, identity theft and loan fraud. He’s due in court next month.

Man Awaiting Sentence in Another County, Gets Busted in Gurnee

(Gurnee, IL) A man that was awaiting sentencing in a Kane County case, has been busted on several drug charges in Gurnee. Franco Morrone had pleaded guilty to a financial crime and was set to be sentenced. But a warrant for drug charges out of Gurnee came to light, and the Bartlett man turned himself in earlier this month. The 39-year-old faces six felony drug charges in Gurnee stemming from an investigation that started last September. Because that information came to light, Kane County officials have revoked Morrone’s bond until his sentencing date. The 39-year-old will be back in a Lake County courtroom on Friday.