WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/24/19

Beach Park Student Arrested

Vander Tuuk 5-24-19

(Beach Park, IL) A Beach Park Middle School student has been charged after bringing ammunition into the building. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were alerted Thursday morning about the 14-year-old possibly possessing ammo, and quickly investigated. The school was put in a soft-lockdown until the situation was resolved. Officials say the male student was in possession of one bullet, but had no firearms, and never threatened anyone at the school. The boy was still hit with juvenile charges of unlawfully possessing ammunition and disorderly conduct…school discipline is also forthcoming

Man Avoids Prison in Fatal Hit and Run

Vander Tuuk 5-24-19

(Waukegan, IL) An Evanston man has avoided prison time after pleading guilty in connection with a fatal hit and run in Waukegan. Maurice Pettigrew admitted to one count of involvement in an accident resulting in injury/death, getting more serious charges dropped in exchange. Pettigrew was behind the wheel of a van on New Year’s Day, when he struck and killed Felicita Alcaide. Coroner’s officials say the victims blood alcohol level was a .392. That fact entered into a negotiated sentence that saw the 42-year-old suspect get just over two years of probation, and 150 days in jail, most of which has already been served.

Trial Set for Man Accused of Blowing up Fuel Tank

Vander Tuuk 5-24-19

(Waukegan, IL) Trial has been set for a Kenosha County man accused of blowing up a fuel tank in the Antioch area. John Nolan is facing charges of arson and criminal damage to property for the April 7th incident, that was allegedly part of a drunken rage. Authorities say Nolan was upset because he was rejected for a date that night, though the destroyed property was not connected to that woman. Trial has been set for June 24th.

Two Hospitalized After Pool Incident

Vander Tuuk 5-24-19

(Lincolnshire, IL) Two people were hospitalized in serious condition after an incident at a Lincolnshire pool. Officials say the male and female pair were found unresponsive on Thursday afternoon at the community pool in the 400-block of Village Green. The pair were both transported to Advocate Lutheran Hospital in Park Ridge. Authorities say they are treating the situation as a HAZMAT, possibly chlorine or carbon monoxide related.

Police Look for Mundelein Vandals, Investigation Continues in Wauconda Graffiti

Vander Tuuk 5-24-19

(Mundelein, IL) Police in Mundelein say they are looking for the person responsible for severely damaging a customized Green Bay Packers mailbox. The item was said to be doused in orange, and tagged with vulgar language at some point last weekend. Police in Wauconda meantime, continue looking into more concerning vandalism that was also reported over the weekend at two area parks. Officials say the parks were each spray painted with hate speech concerning Jews, African-Americans and other ethnicities. They also believe those two incidents were done by the same person or persons.

Air Testing for Waukegan/Gurnee to Start June 1st

Vander Tuuk 5-24-19

(Waukegan, IL) Air testing around two Lake County buildings will begin June 1st, even though the money for the testing was approved later than expected. The independent tests will be looking for the cancer causing agent known as ethylene oxide, coming from the Vantage Specialty Chemicals plant in Gurnee and a Medline location in Waukegan. The independent testing was ordered after both the federal and state EPA declined to do testing of their own.

Judge: Actor didn’t appear to be seeking privacy

Associated Press 5-23-19

CHICAGO (AP) A judge that ordered the file from Jussie Smollett’s criminal case to be unsealed, says the actor’s actions did not appear to be those of someone seeking to maintain his privacy. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Steven Watkins said in his order Thursday that Smollett’s lawyers had argued that since the case was dismissed, Smollett had “the right to be left alone.” Watkins wrote that Smollett “voluntarily appeared on national television for an interview speaking about the incident in detail” and that on “several occasions, attorneys for defendant, presumably with his authorization, appeared on various media outlets speaking about the case.” Watkins added that “these are not the actions of a person seeking to maintain his privacy or simply to be let alone.” Smollett had been charged with 16 counts alleging he lied to police when reporting he’d been the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in January. Prosecutors dropped all charges.