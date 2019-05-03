WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/3/19

Gambling Expansion Waukegan

(Springfield, IL) A gaming expansion is once again being discussed in Springfield, and Waukegan once again has it’s sights on a possible casino. Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham went in front of an Illinois House committee this week claiming the city has a “shovel ready” site on the Fountain Square development. The Illinois Senate passed an expanded gambling bill last year that failed to get through the Illinois House. In addition to a possible casino expansion, the state is also looking for legalized sports betting…a platform laid out by Governor J.B Pritzker during his campaign.

Flood Fears Easing

(Gurnee, IL) Recent rains had many Lake County residents looking at the Fox and Des Plaines Rivers, but flood fears are now easing. According to the National Weather Service, the Des Plaines River did get into minor flood stage near both Gurnee and Lincolnshire, but should be back below that level by Saturday. On the other side of the county, the Fox Waterway Agency has reported no flooding problems at the Chain O’ Lakes, or the upper portion of the Fox River.

Boy Visitation in Crystal Lake

(Crystal Lake, IL) Police in Crystal Lake say they are expecting heavy traffic today, for the public visitation for AJ Freund. The 5-year-old boy was found dead on April 24th in a Woodstock field, and his parents have been arrested and charged in his murder. The visitation takes place this afternoon and evening between 1 o’clock and 8 o’clock at the Davenport Funeral Home at 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. Police say overflow parking will be located at the Willow Creek Community Church, and that shuttle buses will take people back and forth. Authorities say if you are in the area and not attending the visitation, you should expect heavy traffic. They are advising everyone to simply be patient.