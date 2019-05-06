WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/6/19

Waukegan Explosion Update

Vander Tuuk 5-6-19

(Waukegan, IL) Three people have now been confirmed dead after a massive explosion at a Waukegan factory. Waukegan Fire officials confirmed that they discovered and removed a body from the wreckage of AB Specialty Silicones on Sunday. Cook County officials on Sunday also identified one of the dead as 29-year-old Allen Stevens of Salem, Wisconsin. In total, three people died as a result of the Friday night incident, three people were injured, one person is still unaccounted for, and two people escaped without injury. The cause of the blast remains under investigation, but it’s believed to have been accidental.

North Chicago Murder

Vander Tuuk 5-6-19

(North Chicago, IL) The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating, after a person was found dead over the weekend in North Chicago. Officials say a 20-year-old man was discovered on Saturday night with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of 13th Street. The unidentified victim was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation by Major Crimes Task Force officials and the North Chicago Police Department.

Sheriff’s Announce Distracted Driving Results

Vander Tuuk 5-6-19

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced results from a month long campaign connected to distracted driving. During the month of April, increased enforcement led to some 219 overall citations, including 115 for the use of an electronic device behind the wheel. Other citations included those for seatbelt violations, DUI, revoked or suspended licenses, speeding, insurance violations and more. Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg says “driver distraction is a persistent issue and often has life-altering consequences.” The extra enforcement is supported through federal funds administered by IDOT.

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

Associated Press 5-6-19

CHICAGO (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he’s reached an agreement with key lawmakers on a plan to legalize recreational marijuana in the state starting next year. Pritzker joined fellow Democrats Saturday to announce the legislation, which would allow adults 21 and older to legally buy cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries. The legislation also would automatically expunge some marijuana convictions. Lawmakers plan to introduce the measure Monday, kicking off debate at the Legislature. Pritzker campaigned on the issue and is counting on $170 million from recreational marijuana licensing fees in his proposed state budget.

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Associated Press 5-6-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Senate has begun the process for ending the state’s 50-year-old flat-rate income tax structure. But Senate approval of a constitutional amendment and proposed rates for a graduated income tax does not guarantee a change. House Democrats are trying to gather support for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s so-called “fair tax” plan that leans more heavily on wealthier taxpayers. But the change also requires a constitutional amendment to replace the required flat-tax setup. That requires 71 votes and there are 74 House Democrats. Republicans are opposed.

Illinois lawmakers to consider new teacher testing methods

Associated Press 5-6-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Two bills are pending in the Illinois General Assembly that would pause or permanently eliminate a basic skills test for new teachers, that some officials say has contributed to a statewide educator shortage. Starting June 30, the Illinois State Board of Education will put the Test of Academic Proficiency on hold, as the agency considers alternative solutions to evaluate prospective teachers. The current test has a 25% pass rate. A lobbyist for the state Board of Education says the agency has taken an impartial position on the bills. Sponsor State Rep. Sue Scherer says her bill would halt testing until 2025. She claims people of color are at a disadvantage because the basic skills exam doesn’t factor in life experiences or cultural differences.