WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/9/19

Fourth Victim Found and ID’ed in Waukegan Explosion

(Waukegan, IL) Crews in Waukegan have recovered the final body that was still inside the rubble of a factory that exploded last Friday night. Officials say the body of 24-year-old Daniel Nicklas was discovered on Tuesday night, and was turned over to the Lake County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and official identification. Nicklas, a Beach Park resident, was identified by company officials as the last person missing from last week’s blast at AB Specialty Silicones that killed 4. Authorities say now that all the victims have been recovered, the focus will shift to finding out exactly what happened. Several agencies from the local, state and federal levels are involved in the investigation.

Man Accused of Breaking Into Lake Forest Based Servers

(Chicago, IL) A Chicago man is going to prison, after he was convicted of hacking into the servers of a Lake County company. A federal jury found Edward Soybel guilty on 12 counts of computer hacking. Soybel was accused of getting into the servers of Lake Forest-based W.W. Grainger after he was fired in 2016. The 35-year-old also made several statements before trial, threatening harm to federal agents, prosecutors and witnesses. Those threats led to a harsher sentence from a U.S. District Judge, who sent Soybel to prison for 3 years.