WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/14/18

Woman Dies After Friday Accident in Beach Park

(Beach Park, IL) A Zion woman involved in a multi-vehicle accident last week in Beach Park, has died. Authorities say the incident took place last Friday evening when a vehicle being driven by a 20-year-old male crossed into the southbound lanes of Green Bay Road and struck another vehicle. Injured in the crash was that driver, as well as the 26-year-old female driver of the 2nd vehicle, and two juveniles ages 6 and 8. On Monday, Lake County Sheriff’s Officials announced the death of the 26-year-old, though she was not identified. The driver of the 1st vehicle suffered non life-threatening injuries, while the 8 and 6-year-olds remain hospitalized in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

Young Girl Critical After Being Hit By Van

(Lindenhurst, IL) A young girl is fighting for her life, after being hit by a mini-van late last week while attending a local festival. The incident took place Friday night in Lindenhurst when the girl was struck as she crossed Grand Avenue from Hillcrest Lane. An ambulance transported the girl to an area where she could be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life. She is said to be in critical condition. Lindenhurst Police say they are continuing an investigation into the matter, along with members of the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team. At this point no charges have been filed against the van’s driver.

ID in Independence Grove Drowning

(Waukegan, IL) An identification has been made on a man who died over the weekend at the Independence Grove Forest Preserve near Libertyville. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says it appears that 25-year-old Nicholas Bishop had some sort of medical emergency before falling off of a rental boat while fishing on Saturday. The McHenry County man’s body was recovered several hours after he fell into the water. Dr. Cooper didn’t specify what the medical emergency was, but said toxicology is still pending…he called the incident a “terrible tragedy.”

Crimestoppers

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Jennifer Hroma is wanted in Lake County on a 60-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She is described as a 37-year-old white female, about 5 foot 4 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with more information on Hroma, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.