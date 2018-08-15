WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/15/18

Woman ID’ed in Fatal Beach Park Crash

Vander Tuuk 8-15-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Zion woman that died after a crash in Beach Park has been identified. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says 26-year-old Stephanie Rojas was in a vehicle travelling southbound last Friday on Green Bay Road, when a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the center line and hit her head on. Rojas and her two children (ages 6 and 8) were critically injured, while the 20-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Rojas later died of what the Coroner called multiple traumatic injuries. The children both remain in critical condition. No charges have been filed at this point, but the incident remains under investigation.

South Barrington Megachurch Paid $3.25M Over Abuse Case

Associated Press 8-15-18

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) A South Barrington church whose founder faces accusations of sexual harassment, reportedly paid $3.25 million to settle lawsuits alleging a church volunteer sexually abused two disabled children. Court documents show Willow Creek Community Church made the payments last year and in February. The church has denied related allegations of negligence. The volunteer, Robert Sobczak Jr., is serving a seven-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2014 to sexually abusing an 8-year-old boy at the church and an older boy who wasn’t connected to the religious establishment. The payments came before church founder Bill Hybels resigned in April. He has denied groping allegations dating to the 1980s.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 8-15-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Benjamin J. Frontzak is wanted in Lake County on a 100-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for aggravated DUI. He is described as a 39-year-old white male, about 5’10’, 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with more information on Frontzak, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.