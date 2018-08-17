WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/17/18

One Dead, One Hurt in Waukegan Shooting

Vander Tuuk 8-17-18

(Waukegan, IL) One person is dead, one seriously injured after a shooting in Waukegan. Police were called Wednesday night to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found one male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has only been identified as a 28-year-old Zion resident. A short time later, police received a call about another gunshot victim who had transported himself to the hospital. The 38-year-old Waukegan resident was reported to be in serious but stable condition. Police believe the victims were part of a related shooting incident, but are still investigating. There are no suspects in custody at this point.

Wanted Fugitive Arrested

Vander Tuuk 8-17-18

(Barrington, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s Officials have announced the arrested of a man wanted on several outstanding warrants. Thomas Kornfeind was arrested in Mundelein on August 12th, in connection with an alleged domestic dispute in the Barrington area. The 44-year-old had outstanding warrants for charges including Aggravated Domestic Battery, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property. Kornfiend is said to be a documented street gang member, and was on probation from an unrelated domestic incident back in January. He’s currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court next week.

Buffalo Grove Crash Injures One

Vander Tuuk 8-17-18

(Buffalo Grove, IL) An accident in Buffalo Grove shut down a major Lake County roadway, and caused power outages Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 4 AM when a pick-up carrying a trailer, veered off of Route 22 near Buffalo Grove Road, and hit a utility pole. The truck then burst into flames, leaving it’s lone occupant (a 35-year-old Elgin man) with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Route 22 for much of the morning rush, and knocked out power to some nearby residents. The exact reason the truck left the roadway is currently unknown.

Illinois Democrats, minus Biden, boost election hopefuls

Associated Press 8-17-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Close to 3,000 Illinois Democrats converged on Springfield to kick off the fall election campaign despite a cancellation by keynote speaker Joe Biden. Illness sidelined the former vice president. Pinch-hitting at Thursday’s Democratic County Chairs Association brunch was the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who rallied the crowd with criticism of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and fellow Republican President Donald Trump. He says Democrats need to find challengers to GOP candidates up and down the ticket. J.B. Pritzker is the Democrats’ nominee for governor. He ridiculed Rauner’s policies and said that “the promise of Illinois outweighs the problems of Illinois.” Pritzker sidestepped reporters’ questions about the specific rates he proposes be part of a graduated income tax. He says that must be negotiated with the Legislature.