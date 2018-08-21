WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/21/18

Bomb Threat Leads to Arrest

Vander Tuuk 8-21-18

(Mundelein, IL) A Mundelein High School student was arrested over the weekend, for reportedly making a bomb threat through social media. The unidentified male reportedly talked about bombing the school…but the post also reportedly included hate speech against minorities. Police say the boy was in no way capable of making an actual explosive device, and told officials he didn’t think it would be as big a deal as it ended up being. The boy has been charged with felony threats against a building and/or person. He was released into the custody of his parents and school went on as planned on Monday.

Demon Child Man Found Unfit For Trial

Vander Tuuk 8-21-18

(Waukegan, IL) A man who reportedly locked his own daughter in the basement, fearing she was possessed by a demon, has been found unfit for trial. A Lake County Judge made that determination on Monday, on recommendation of the doctors who examined Randy Swopes. Swopes, who is acting as his own attorney, is charged with child endangerment and unlawful restraint. The 48-year-old is accused of holding his daughter in squalor, because he believes she is possessed. He also asked that several local judges recuse themselves from the case, because they had allegedly performed both blood and sexual rituals with the 10-year-old girl. His wife Katherine is also facing similar charges, but she was released on bond. The couple’s minor children have been placed in DCFS care as the case moves forward.

More Information on Drowning in Waukegan Channel

Vander Tuuk 8-21-18

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Coroner’s officials have released more information about a teen that died, after trying to swim the channel between the Waukegan Harbor and the Waukegan Beach. Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says the 14-year-old actually died just hours after being pulled from the water on Friday evening, even though his death wasn’t officially reported until Sunday afternoon. The cause of death has been listed as drowning. The Coroner’s office says the boy’s identity is not being released, to give family more time to notify others loved ones.

AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities

Associated Press 8-21-18

CHICAGO (AP) Lake County Drugmaker AbbVie is donating $100 million to Ronald McDonald House Charities, which help provide housing to pediatric patients and their families throughout the U.S. The donation announced Monday is the single largest ever gift to Chicago-based charity network. The money will be used to build housing in at least 26 states and at 32 Ronald McDonald Houses. The network says more than 600 sleeping rooms are being added that will allow for 230,000 additional night stays by families wanting to stay close to children undergoing hospital treatment. Some money also will go toward family expenses such as food, laundry services, parking, as well as toward the construction of classrooms and playrooms. North Chicago-based AbbVie makes the arthritis treatment Humira, which is the world’s biggest-selling drug by revenue.

Obama records video backing Pritzker for Illinois governor

Associated Press 8-21-18

CHICAGO (AP) Former President Barack Obama has recorded a video supporting Democrat J.B. Pritzker for Illinois governor. The roughly 90-second video released Monday is the first Obama has recorded for the fall election. In it, he says he’s backing Pritzker to lead his home state because “J.B. gets things done.” The billionaire businessman is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in November. His campaign will promote the video via social media; television ads aren’t currently planned. In the video , Obama credits Pritzker for creating thousands of jobs and expanding access to school breakfast for more than 200,000 low-income Illinois students. He says “I know J.B. I trust J.B.” Also running are Conservative Party candidate and state Sen. Sam McCann and Libertarian Kash Jackson.