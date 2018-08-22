WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/22/18

State Police Take Over Investigation of County Board Chair

(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois State Police have taken over an investigation into credit card use by the Lake County Board Chairman. Early in August, Lake County prosecutors said they opened an investigation into Aaron Lawlor’s use of a county-issued credit card for personal use. The investigation was made public after Lawlor announced he would be leaving the board indefinitely to enter drug rehab. The 18th District trustee also announced that he would not be seeking re-election in November. Over the weekend, Lake County Republican’s announced that Vernon Hills resident Karimar Brown will take over Lawlor’s spot on the ballot.

Vernon Hills Joins in Opposition to Foxconn Environmental Waivers

(Vernon Hills, IL) The village of Vernon Hills has joined with five other Lake County entities in opposing the waiving of several environmental restrictions for Wisconsin’s Foxconn development. The village board voted to support a growing resolution that shows concerns over what the multi-billion-dollar Racine County development would do to the Des Plaines River watershed. Vernon Hills officials also joined a pledge with the Illinois Attorney General, to bring litigation if the environmental rules are not reconsidered. The Lake County Board, along with the Village Boards of Lincolnshire, Gurnee, Long Grove and Mundelein have all passed similar resolutions of their own.