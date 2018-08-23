WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/23/18

Man Pleads Not Guilty in Threat Case

(Waukegan, IL) A Wisconsin man accused of referencing the Parkland, Florida school shooting in an alleged threat to Lake County officials, has pleaded not guilty. Timothy Hoeller is facing a charge of threatening a public official, stemming from a dispute he had over an electronic filing in Lake County. Hoeller, a Milwaukee resident, has requested a speedy trial…but the possibility of a plea deal is said to be on the table. If no deal is reached, trial will begin in mid-September. If convicted, Hoeller could get up to 5-years in prison.

Former Zion School District Pleads Not Guilty to Theft

(Waukegan, IL) A former Zion School District work has pleaded not guilty to several charges. Karen Bennett was a food worker at Zion Elementary, and was accused of stealing items to the tune of 500 dollars. Her lawyers say she didn’t steal food, rather allowed other employees to take home items she thought were going to be wasted. The 20-plus year former employee faces both felony official misconduct, and felony theft charges. Trial is scheduled for late October.

Boy Identified in Waukegan Channel Death

(Waukegan, IL) A 14-year-old boy who died after trying to swim the channel between the Waukegan Harbor and Waukegan Beach has been identified. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says Antony O’Conner of Waukegan died last Friday evening after being pulled from the water by rescuers. The official cause of death in the case was drowning. This was the second death in the channel this summer. Back in June 16-year-old Angel Sedano of Gurnee resident was found dead near the channel, after disappearing from a nearby festival. His cause of death was also drowning.

Ex-governor, once against casinos, now favors one in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar, once an opponent of land-based casinos, now says he favors casino expansion. Edgar told the Chicago Sun-Times there are “more pluses than minuses” than there were 25 years ago. At that time Edgar said he didn’t want casinos in any part of Illinois. Now Edgar says the city of Chicago needs the revenue and the state of Illinois could use the revenue from an expansion. The former two-term governor made the remarks as an Illinois House subcommittee hearing about casino expansion bill was underway. Among other things, the measure would create six new casinos, including one in Lake County and downtown Chicago; expand existing riverboats; allow for increased winnings on video gambling, and allow for gambling, including slot machines, at horse racing tracks.

Rauner signs expansive mental health care laws

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed five laws expanding mental health and addiction-treatment services and Medicaid coverage of them. Advocates say the Governor’s action strengthens the attack on the opioid crisis and puts behavioral health care on par with other types of medical care. The laws allow immediate access for addiction treatment without prior authorization, require insurance coverage for mental health and addiction treatment that’s equal to other coverage, and creates an aggressive approach to recognizing and treating mental health problems in young people.