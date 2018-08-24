WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/24/18

Not Guilty Pleas in Lake Villa Murder

(Waukegan, IL) Two young men have denied their involvement in the murder of a Lake Villa man earlier this year. Both Jordan Toney and Buddy Johnson pleaded not guilty to several counts of first degree murder during separate hearings on Thursday. The pair are accused of robbing Jerry Griffith on July 21st, then beating him to death in an alley near Route 83 and Grand Avenue. The 19 and 20-year-old are both being held in the Lake County Jail on 5-million-dollar bonds. Trial for Toney is currently set for January, while Johnson is expected to go to trial in December.

Libertarian Governor Candidate Granted More Time in Child Support Case

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Judge has granted the Libertarian candidate for Illinois Governor more time to come up with a required child support payment, or he will be put in jail. Grayson “Kash” Jackson owes more than 6-thousand -dollars in back child support, but owes a payment of just over 3-thousand dollars at some point over the next 30 days. Jackson, who legally changed his name from Benjamin Winderweedle in 2017, claims the child support system is unfair, and that about 40-percent of his Navy pension and disability payments is eaten up by those payments. The Antioch resident says he will continue his run for governor, even if he is put behind bars. He takes on incumbent Bruce Rauner, Democrat J.B. Pritzker and Conservative Party candidate Sam McCann.

Antioch HS X-Country Coach Dies During Practice

(Antioch, IL) An Antioch high School volunteer cross country coach died this during a practice. Antioch Fire officials say John LaPointe collapsed Tuesday afternoon during a practice, and despite life saving measures, was pronounced dead a short time later at a Kenosha area hospital. LaPointe owned an insurance business in Wauconda, and had been volunteering his time as a cross country and baseball coach for several years at the Antioch High School. Authorities say the 51-year-old will not have an autopsy because his death was not deemed suspicious…but they will work on what caused it. Grief counselors are said to be available at the school for those who need it.